Robocalls fell sharply in January, but billions still reached U.S. consumers

U.S. consumers received just under 3.9 billion robocalls in January 2026, according to YouMail’s monthly Robocall Index.

That total marked a 5.6% drop from December 2025 and an 18% decline compared with January 2025.

Despite the improvement, telemarketing and scam calls still made up the majority of robocalls nationwide.

U.S. robocall volumes continued to trend downward at the start of 2026, offering a rare bit of relief for consumers long frustrated by unwanted calls. New data from YouMail, a robocall protection app that tracks call activity nationwide, shows January’s robocall traffic fell to just under 3.9 billion calls, one of the lowest monthly totals in years.

On a daily basis, Americans received an average of 125.2 million robocalls in January, or about 1,449 calls every second. That represents a noticeable improvement from December, when robocalls averaged 132.6 million per day and more than 1,500 per second. January’s total was also only slightly higher — by 3.8% — than October 2025, which marked a multi-year low.

YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said the latest figures point to meaningful progress, though the issue remains widespread.

Encouraging start to the year

“It’s encouraging to see January 2026 with a meaningfully lower number of robocalls than December,” Quilici said.

He noted that the past four months have averaged fewer than four billion robocalls, the first time that has happened since April 2022. “However, the problem is far from solved, and it remains in consumers’ best interests to protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps.”

Carriers have been rolling out the STIR/SHAKEN framework across their networks. This technology helps verify that caller ID you see on your phone is legitimate — which makes it harder for scammers to “spoof” numbers to look local or trusted.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all voice providers, including wireless carriers, to implement this system, which is central to reducing illegal robocalls.

The January decline was broad-based. All major categories of robocalls decreased during the month, including notification calls, payment reminders, and telemarketing or scam calls.

Notifications accounted for an estimated 1.10 billion calls, down just over 3% from December and representing about 28% of all robocalls. Payment reminder calls fell more sharply, dropping 11% to roughly 570 million calls. Telemarketing and scam calls declined by just over 4% to an estimated 2.18 billion calls.

Telemarketers and scammers

Even with that drop, telemarketing and scam robocalls remained the dominant category, making up about 57% of all robocalls placed in January. That translates to nearly 2.2 billion potentially unwanted or deceptive calls reaching consumers in a single month.

Among those, one campaign stood out as January’s most annoying — and potentially harmful. A robocall operation tied to a company calling itself Found Cash Now urged recipients to visit a website claiming it could help them recover unclaimed government money. The calls used a nearly identical message across tens of thousands of phone numbers, telling recipients they were owed exactly $5,286, warning the funds would be lost if not claimed quickly.

YouMail estimates the campaign alone may have generated more than 50 million calls in January. The identical dollar amount, lack of consumer consent, and reports of suspicious activity after visiting the website all point to a large-scale robocall scam, according to the company.