Roku launches $2.99 per month streaming service

Howdy offers 10,000 hours of content from Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, FilmRise & Roku Originals

Ad-free subscription costs just $2.99/month with no contract or hidden fees

Launch includes Times Square billboard takeover and rollout via the Roku platform

Roku is expanding its streaming empire with the launch of Howdy, a new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service priced at just $2.99 per month. Designed to offer affordable, ad-free entertainment, the platform will feature thousands of titles and nearly 10,000 hours of content from major launch partners Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, FilmRise, and Roku Originals.

Rolling out nationwide later today, Howdy aims to fill the growing demand for inexpensive, no-ads entertainment. Viewers can stream popular hits like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Blind Side, Weeds, and Kids in the Hall, along with a curated mix of romantic comedies, medical dramas, classic sitcoms, and more.

“Priced at less than a cup of coffee, Howdy is ad-free and designed to complement, not compete with, premium services,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “We’re meeting a real need for consumers who want to unwind with their favorite movies and shows uninterrupted and on their terms.”

A simpler subscription

Unlike many premium streamers, Howdy offers a flat, non-promotional rate of $2.99/month. There's no contract, no hidden fees, and subscribers can cancel any time. It’s an easy-access service aimed at users looking for quality storytelling without ads or steep monthly costs.

Content partners echoed excitement for the platform’s reach and monetization potential. Lionsgate’s Jim Packer called it a “new way to monetize our content,” while FilmRise’s parent company, Radial Entertainment, highlighted Roku’s unmatched reach of over 125 million U.S. viewers daily.

National launch, Times Square takeover

To celebrate the debut, Roku is taking over digital billboards in Times Square from August 5 to August 31, greeting passersby with a bold “Howdy” and showcasing key launch titles.

Howdy launches first on the Roku platform, with plans for mobile and other platform support soon. It joins Roku’s broader lineup that includes The Roku Channel, the most-watched free ad-supported TV service in the U.S., and Frndly TV, the #2 live TV streaming service for cord-cutters.

For more details or to sign up, visit: www.howdy.tv