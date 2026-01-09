Amazon’s redesigned Dash Cart at Whole Foods: what shoppers need to know

See your total as you shop: The redesigned Dash Cart shows your running total in real time, making it easier to stay on budget and undo impulse buys instantly.

Skip checkout entirely: Scan as you shop and exit through a Dash Cart lane. It’s a real time-saver during busy Whole Foods trips.

More flexibility, less hassle: Pay with tap-to-pay, a mobile wallet, or your Amazon account, and weigh produce right in the cart to avoid extra stops.

Amazon is rolling out a redesigned version of its smart shopping cart, called the Dash Cart, at Whole Foods locations across the U.S.

By the end of 2026, dozens of stores will offer these carts to customers looking for a faster, more efficient grocery shopping experience. The latest Dash Carts are lighter, more intuitive, and packed with features designed to help shoppers skip the checkout lines altogether and stay on budget.

Here’s what’s changed and how you can make the most of it.

Track your spending in real time

One of the biggest upgrades is the built-in screen on the smart cart that shows your running total as you shop the store.

If your total starts edging above what you planned to spend, you can remove items immediately and stick to your budget.

Smart tips:

Use the Alexa shopping list integration to pre-load your list into the cart screen which will help you avoid tempting impulse buys.

If something is outside your price range, remove it and watch the total drop in real time. Even a small habit like this can save you $10–$15 per visit on average.

Skip the checkout line

The Dash Cart’s scanner lets you scan and pay as you shop, eliminating the need to wait in any checkout lines.

Once you’re done shopping, you simply roll through the designated Dash Cart exit lane and the cart automatically processes your payment through the method you select.

Smart tips:

If you prefer mobile or contactless payments, take advantage of the Dash Cart’s tap-to-pay or mobile wallet options for a seamless exit.

Especially use the Dash Cart instead of traditional carts during peak shopping times as you’ll save minutes during busy hours.

Choose the payment method that works best for you

Unlike the original smart cart model, which was tied mainly to your Amazon account, the redesigned Dash Cart offers multiple ways to pay.

These include tap-to-pay credit or debit cards, mobile wallet payments, and the payment method already linked in your Amazon account.

Smart tips:

If you like to monitor your spending more tightly, use a dedicated payment card for grocery shopping and link it to the Dash Cart only for that trip.

Track your grocery spending over time by saving and organizing the emailed receipts sent after checkout.

Take advantage of more space with less weight

The new Dash Cart is 25% lighter and offers 40% more capacity than the previous version.

This makes bigger grocery hauls easier now, and you can roll the cart straight to your car when you’re done.

Smart tips:

Use the extra space for both groceries and reusable bags which means no more juggling bags at the checkout.

After unloading, return the cart to its designated corral so it’s ready for the next shopper.

Weigh your produce fast

Produce weighing is often the slowest part of checking out at the grocery store.

The redesigned Dash Cart actually has a built-in scale along with cameras that weigh the items inside the cart. Handy feature that eliminates the need to hunt for store scales.

Smart tips: