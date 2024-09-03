DirecTV subscribers lost Disney, ABC, ESPN, and all affiliated channels

Update: 2:41 p.m. ET: DirecTV said it would compensate subscribers $20 for the blackedout Disney channels but it won't happen automatically. Apply for the rebate here.

DirecTV subscribers are currently unable to access any Disney-affiliated channels. That includes ABC and ESPN, as well as FX, National Geographic, and Freeform.

The two companies have been in talks to come to a new licensing agreement, but with things stalling, Disney decided to pull all of its channels from the cable platform.

This isn’t the first time Disney has done this. In September 2023, the company pulled its channels from another cable provider – Spectrum. The outage lasted just under two weeks before the two sides could come to an agreement.

The argument at-a-glance

For both sides, the argument boils down to dollars and cents.

Disney thinks that DirecTV should be paying top dollar for its services, while DirecTV wants a lower price, as Disney shifts to putting more content into its streaming platforms and more consumers are interested in streaming than traditional cable.

In a statement, DirecTV also said Disney’s latest offer would make it difficult to offer consumers different packages that are customized to their interests and budgets. Rather than letting consumers pick and choose channels that they want, Disney’s proposal wants DirecTV consumers to agree to all 16 Disney-owned channels.

Additionally, the cable company reports that Disney made a last-ditch effort to keep its channels on the platform in exchange for waiving any claims that its behavior is anti-competitive.

What’s Disney saying?

The Walt Disney Company released a statement after their channels went dark on DirecTV over the weekend. Disney’s primary argument is that DirecTV isn’t valuing the company for what it brings to the table.

“DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we head into the final week of the U.S. Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season,” said Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, co-chairmen, Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN.

“While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs. We urge DirecTV to do what’s in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore programming.”

Where does DirecTV stand?

On the other hand, the cable provider is highlighting Disney’s “anti-consumer” behaviors in its official statement.

“The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system,” said Rub Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV.

“Disney is in the business of creating alternate realities, but this is the real world where we believe you earn your way and must answer for your own actions. They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers – making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price.

“Consumer frustration is at an all-time high as Disney shifts its best producers, most innovative shows, top teams, conferences, and entire leagues to their direct-to-consumer services while making customers pay more than once for the same programming on multiple Disney platforms,” Thun said. “Disney’s only magic is forcing prices to go up while simultaneously making its content disappear.”

It remains to be seen how long these contract wars will last. But for now, over 11 million DirecTV customers are out of luck when it comes to accessing Disney’s content.