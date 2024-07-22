Verizon shines in latest wireless quality performance study

Wireless customers have fewer complaints about their service in 2024 and J.D. Power credits the increased use of 5G phones and better network technology for improved satisfaction.

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study — Volume 2 shows improved consumer perception of reliability and increased network quality.

“Despite a very public wireless service outage earlier this year, overall problems – especially loading speeds – have decreased,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power. “A focus on mid-band spectrum for 5G by the industry has lowered latency through balancing speed and coverage, resulting in a better experience for mobile phone users.”

The study found Verizon Wireless ranked highest in the Mid-Atlantic region with a score of 8 problems per 100 connections (PP100). AT&T ranks second with 9 PP100.

ConsumerAffairs reviews

ConsumerAffairs reviewers rank the big three wireless providers this way:

T-Mobile 1.3-Stars Verizon Wireless 1.2-Stars AT&T 1.1-Stars

Chris, of Waukesha, Wisc., said he recently switched to Verizon Wireless thinking he would get better coverage.

“Poorest coverage and internet connections and no real customer service,” Chris wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review. “Good luck Verizon.”

In fact, all three of the major carriers get a lot more 1-Star than 5-Star reviews. However, issues are often related to customer service.

The J.D. Power study focused specifically on the quality of the wireless service and found Verizon performed best in most areas of the country. UScellular and Verizon Wireless ranked highest in a tie in the North Central region with 8 PP100, followed by T-Mobile with 9 PP100.

Verizon Wireless ranked highest in the Northeast region with a score of 7 PP100. The region average is 9 PP100.

Verizon Wireless ranked highest in the Southeast region with 8 PP100, followed by T-Mobile with 9 PP100.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless ranked highest in a tie in the Southwest region with a score of 10 PP100.

And once again, Verizon Wireless ranked highest in the West region with a score of 9 PP100. AT&T and T-Mobile rank second in a tie with 10 PP100.

J.D. Power said its 2024 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2 is based on responses from 25,597 wireless customers.