U.K. plans social media ban for children under 16

The U.K. government plans to ban social media platforms from offering services to children under the age of 16.

Additional restrictions would limit features such as livestreaming and communication with strangers for younger users.

The proposed measures are expected to be introduced to Parliament before Christmas and could take effect in spring 2027.



The U.K. government has announced plans to prohibit children under the age of 16 from using major social media platforms.

The move is part of a broader effort to give young people more time away from screens and strengthen online protections. According to the government, the proposal would establish a new standard for future generations and represents one of the most significant changes to online child safety rules in recent years.

The announcement follows a nationwide consultation that generated more than 116,000 responses from parents, children, and experts. Government officials said the feedback showed strong support for tougher online safeguards, with nine in 10 parents backing a social media ban for under-16s. The government also reported that two-thirds of young people agreed that children younger than 16 should not be allowed to access at least some social media platforms.

“Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a news release.

“I’ve heard firsthand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them. That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back. This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents, and set a new normal for future generations.”

What the proposal would do

Under the plan, platforms that are primarily designed for user interaction and content sharing would be prohibited from offering services to children under 16.

The government specifically identified platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X as examples that would fall within the scope of the ban. Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal would not be included.

The proposal goes beyond social media access. The government also intends to restrict features it considers particularly risky for young users, including livestreaming and communication between children and strangers online.

These restrictions would apply across a broader range of online services, including some gaming platforms. Additionally, certain protections would remain enabled by default for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Officials also announced that AI chatbots designed to simulate romantic or sexual relationships would be required to enforce a minimum age of 18. The government said further details on potential measures, including overnight curfews and interruptions to infinite scrolling, will be released in July.

What this means for families

For parents, the proposed rules could create a clearer framework around what online services are considered appropriate for younger children. The government says the goal is to place more decision-making power in the hands of families while establishing consistent protections across online platforms.

The changes are not immediate. The government expects to bring the legislation before Parliament later this year, with the first regulations potentially taking effect in spring 2027.

If approved, the proposal would significantly change how children access social media and other online services in the U.K., while introducing a broader set of digital safety requirements aimed at younger users.

“Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act,” Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said in the release. “That is why we are taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents’ hands.

“My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver.”