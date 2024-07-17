This password hack will seriously mess up hackers

Can one little digit change your luck when it comes to being hacked? Yes, according to researchers at ProxyScrape.

That team has determined that simply adding the number 7 to your password, the time it would take a hacker to figure out your password would change from hours to weeks or possibly even years.

"Passwords that incorporate the number 7 are significantly harder to crack," says CEO Thibeau Maerevoet from ProxyScrape. This intriguing assertion has gathered considerable support in the cybersecurity community.

And Maerevoet’s researchers may be onto something. When ConsumerAffairs tested their theory with Security.org’s password checker, a password without the 7 would take about 8 hours to crack. Add in the 7 and it moves to three weeks. But, if you add in a hyphen (-) in front of the 7, it would take 5 years to crack the password.

How is this possible?

Without conjuring up the ghost of Einstein and getting all theoretical, the researchers found that as weird as it may sound, 7 is a rare number in terms of people’s preference for it.

“People naturally gravitate towards using predictable patterns in their passwords. Numbers like 0, 1, and 2 are often overused due to their convenience on both keyboards and number pads,” they claim. “The number 7, however, is less predictable and less frequently used, making it a statistically rare choice.”

Maerevoet further notes that the number 7 has considerable resistance to changing algorithms and adding it can significantly slow down those algorithms, increasing the time it takes to crack the password.

Strategies on using the '7'

The researchers shared a few strategies with ConsumerAffairs that they think people could easily apply when adding the number 7 into their passwords.

Alphabet Substitution: Replace common letters with the number 7, e.g., turning 'password' into 'pa77word'. This simple substitution can substantially increase password strength.

And, again, they may be right. When ConsumerAffairs tested that theory at Security.org, the hackproof strength of our password increased to 2 million years.

Complex Phrases: Use complex phrases incorporating the number 7, such as '7daysaweek!'. These are harder to guess and remember but much stronger.

Dual Number Inclusion: Combine the number 7 with another uncommon number, like 3 or 9. For instance, 'Secure#73!'.

But, if you’re brave enough and want to really screw up hackers’ lives, the researchers suggest trying:

Mix and Match: "Using a blend of alphabets, numbers, and special characters ensures high entropy," the team remarked. The number 7 should be part of a diverse and complex mix.

Longer is Better: "A password’s strength increases exponentially with its length. Aim for at least 12-16 characters," advises Maerevoet.

But, whatever you do, don’t make the 7 part of a predictable sequence, such as '1234567'. Doing that totally negates its benefits, Maerevoet added.