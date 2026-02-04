Amazon is opening a store bigger than a Walmart Supercenter — why you should pay attention

Amazon is going big in physical retail. This new Illinois store blends groceries, essentials, and a built-in fulfillment center for faster pickup and fewer crowded aisles.

Your Prime perks could go in-store. Expect app-based deals and personalized discounts as Amazon uses your shopping data to compete with Walmart, Costco, and Target.

Hybrid shopping is the future. Browse in person, order digitally, and get curbside fast — this format could change how you buy everyday items.

Amazon is going big. Like, really big.

The company just got approval to build what would be its largest retail store ever in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park, Illinois.

It will be a massive space (229,000 sq. ft.) that blends a grocery store, general merchandise, and a mini fulfillment center under one roof.

The store will be half supermarket, half Amazon warehouse, with digital ordering layered throughout.

After years of small store experiments with Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh, both of which they recently announced they’ll be closing, this signals a big shift.

Amazon wants a serious piece of the in-person shopping pie long dominated by Walmart, Costco, and Target. Here’s what this news means for shoppers.

What this store will actually be

This isn’t going to be just another big grocery store or Walmart Supercenter replica.

About half the building will look like a traditional big-box retailer with:

Groceries

Household basics like paper towels and diapers

Prepared food made on site

The other half will function as a fulfillment hub where employees assemble online and pickup orders separately from in-store shoppers. So it’s safe to assume that most things not on the sales floor will be available for quick pickup from the attached warehouse.

For us shoppers, this means fewer aisle-clogging online pickers and much faster curbside pickup.

What this means for your future shopping

1. Prices could get more competitive in-store

Amazon already uses aggressive online pricing. If it wants to pull shoppers away from Walmart and Target, expect sharp promo pricing on everyday essentials, especially items Prime members buy often.

Smart move: Watch for grand-opening loss leaders and digital coupons tied to your Prime account.

2. Your Prime data will follow you into the store

Based on your buying history, Amazon knows exactly what you buy online and at what price point you pull the trigger.

It’s safe to assume this data will make its way into these physical mega-stores.

This will affect the following:

What products get stocked locally and at what price

What personalized deals they show you

Personalized app-based discounts when you walk in

Smart move: Get used to the idea of checking the Amazon app before shopping. You may see location-based offers or digital coupons that don’t appear on shelf tags.

3. Hybrid shopping will become the norm

See a sweater you like but want a different size or color? You’ll be able to order it at a kiosk and grab it before checkout.

Plus, another perk for many shoppers is that heavy items, like pet food, can be brought directly to your car to save your back.

Smart move: Use the store as a showroom. Compare items in person, then check the Amazon app to see if a different version is cheaper online.

4. Faster pickup is a big part of the plan

Separate entrances and back-of-house fulfillment means that Amazon is designing this store for serious curbside volume.

Smart move: If you hate wandering giant stores, this could become one of the fastest grocery pickup options around. Especially during peak holiday seasons when you’d rather stay out of the store altogether.

5. Prime perks will probably go physical

Amazon’s biggest weapon is their Prime membership, and this where they make a good chunk of their revenue.

So, don’t be surprised if Prime members get perks like:

Extra in-store discounts

Exclusive Prime deals

Faster pickup windows

Smart move: If you already have Prime, stores like the one they will be building in Illinois could add substantial grocery and household savings.

If you don’t have Prime, it’s safe to assume Amazon will dangle some strong in-store perks to entice you to join.

Why this is a big deal

More than 80% of retail shopping still happens in good ol’ brick and mortar stores.

While Amazon dominates online, companies like Costco and Walmart win because shoppers still like buying groceries and household goods in person.

This new format is Amazon basically admitting:

“We need to meet customers where they actually shop.”

If this Illinois location performs well, expect more of these giant hybrid stores to pop-up across the country.