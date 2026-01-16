Verizon offers $20 credit after Wednesday’s service outage

Verizon is offering a $20 bill credit to customers impacted by a widespread service outage on Wednesday.

Verizon is offering a $20 bill credit to customers affected by a service outage that disrupted wireless service on Wednesday, according to the company.

The outage, which began earlier in the day and lasted several hours for some users, affected voice calls, text messaging, and mobile data. Customers across multiple regions reported difficulty making calls, sending messages, and accessing the internet, prompting a wave of complaints on social media and outage-tracking sites.

In response, Verizon said it is providing a $20 credit as a goodwill gesture to eligible customers who experienced service interruptions.

How to claim the $20 credit

The credit is not being applied automatically, meaning customers must take action to receive it.

Verizon customers can claim the credit by logging into their account through the Verizon website or the My Verizon app.

Once logged in, customers should navigate to the support or billing section, where Verizon has posted instructions for requesting the outage-related credit. Some customers may also be able to access the offer through a notification or message within their account.

Verizon said the $20 credit will appear on a future bill after the request is processed. The company did not specify how long customers have to submit a claim, but advised doing so as soon as possible.

Who is eligible

The credit applies to customers who were impacted by Wednesday’s outage, though Verizon has not released detailed eligibility criteria. Both postpaid and prepaid customers may qualify, depending on the extent of service disruption in their area.

Customers who believe they were affected but do not see an option to claim the credit online are encouraged to contact Verizon customer support directly.

Verizon response

Verizon apologized for the disruption, saying it understands how critical reliable service is for customers. The company has not publicly detailed the cause of the outage but said service was fully restored later in the day.

For customers still experiencing issues or who have questions about the credit, Verizon recommends checking its support pages or contacting customer service through the My Verizon app.