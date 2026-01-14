For Businesses
'Catastrophic' Verizon outage shuts down cell service for millions

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Verizon Wireless faces major service disruptions nationwide, affecting phone calls and internet access for many users.

Service interruption affects mostly Verizon but some other customers also report problems

Verizon Wireless is responding to a major disruption in service, with customers nationwide reporting that they're unable to make phone calls or use the internet Wednesday.

Downdetector, which tracks telecommunications outages, said it has received over a million reports from Verizon customers across the U.S. The highest concentrations of reports are in New York City, Atlanta and other East Coast cities. On the West Coast, outages have been reported in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Portland.

The website described the outage as "a catastrophic break in standard cellular connectivity," Mashable reported. Many users' phones are displaying "SOS" in the service indicator, while others who may not be directly impacted are having trouble making calls to those without service.

Verizon said it has deployed engineering teams to address the outage and is working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Customers of AT&T and T-Mobile, the two other largest cellphone providers in the country, have also reported outages on Downdetector but they apparently are not as widespread.

