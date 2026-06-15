States are probing OpenAI’s impact on children and vulnerable users

A coalition of state attorneys general has launched a sweeping investigation into OpenAI, focusing on ChatGPT's impact on children, teenagers, seniors and other vulnerable users.

The probe, led by New York and California, is examining issues including user engagement, data practices, safety safeguards, and the company's handling of interactions involving minors.

OpenAI says it takes the concerns seriously and is cooperating with investigators while highlighting new protections for younger users.

A coalition of state attorneys general has opened a broad investigation into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, amid growing concerns about the potential effects of artificial intelligence on children, teenagers and other vulnerable users.

The investigation, led by New York and California, centers on whether OpenAI's products adequately protect users from harm and whether the company has been transparent about the risks associated with its technology. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently issued a subpoena seeking documents related to OpenAI's advertising practices, user engagement and retention, handling of consumer and health-related data, activities involving minors and seniors, and internal policies governing its AI models.

According to reports, the multistate inquiry is examining how ChatGPT interacts with young users, whether its design encourages excessive use, and the effectiveness of safeguards intended to prevent harmful conversations or advice. Investigators are also reviewing how the company collects and uses consumer information and whether existing protections are sufficient for children and other at-risk populations.

The investigation comes amid mounting scrutiny of AI chatbots following a series of lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT contributed to self-harm, suicide ideation and other dangerous behavior. Florida has separately filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging the company knowingly marketed ChatGPT to children while failing to adequately address safety concerns. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has also launched a criminal investigation related to ChatGPT's alleged role in a mass shooting at Florida State University.

Company response

OpenAI said it intends to cooperate with the attorneys general and emphasized that the company has strengthened protections for younger and vulnerable users.

"AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way," an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. "We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices."

The company also said that current versions of ChatGPT include "a more protective experience for minors and people experiencing difficult situations," including safeguards that direct users to real-world resources and trusted human contacts when appropriate. OpenAI added that it is committed to improving its systems and learning from concerns raised by families, regulators and outside experts.

The investigation represents one of the most significant coordinated state actions against an AI company to date and could shape how artificial intelligence products are regulated and monitored in the years ahead.