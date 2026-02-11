This Valentine’s Day, Gen Z is redefining dating to save money

Gen Z is cutting dating costs, not romance — Data shows many are ditching paid subscriptions and scaling back on spending that doesn’t feel worth the money.

Money habits now matter — Financial responsibility like budgeting and paying bills on time is becoming a major green flag in relationships.

Cheap or free dates are the norm — Coffee, walks, hikes, and nights-in are replacing pricey dinners as Gen Z focuses on connection over cost.

New data from Bank of America suggests that financial priorities are reshaping modern dating, especially among Gen Z, generally defined as those born between 1997 and 2012.

According to the bank’s latest Better Money Habits research, nearly one in three Americans (32%) say they would make sacrifices to their dating lives for financial reasons. Among Gen Z, that number jumps to a striking 59%.

Even more telling is that 46% of Gen Zers have actually deleted dating apps, and 45% say they’ve stopped paying for the upgraded version.

It’s not anti-dating — it’s anti-overpaying

“Young people aren’t stepping away from dating itself,” says Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products at Bank of America, in an interview with ConsumerAffairs. “They’re stepping away from paying for things that don’t feel worth the cost.”

According to BofA’s broader research on spending habits, 44% of Gen Z consumers say they plan to cancel or downgrade lifestyle subscriptions (i.e. Hinge, Nuuly, Oura Ring, etc.).

These include dating apps, beauty boxes, and even wearable tech services. Of that group, 42% say reducing their spending is the main objective.

“If an app isn’t delivering real value,” Droesch says, “it’s often the first thing to get deleted.”

Love – just with a budget

An overwhelming 78% of Gen Z respondents say financial health matters in a potential partner.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re searching for high earners or luxury lifestyles.

“It’s less about how much someone earns, and more so how they manage what they have,” Droesch explains. “Paying bills on time, budgeting, and making thoughtful spending choices all signal stability and trust.”

In fact, 78% of Gen Zers say responsible financial behaviors are important in a partner. These traits are now being weighed right alongside personality and chemistry, and not as a "would be nice" afterthought.

Personal anecdote: Having raised three Gen Zers myself, I absolutely see this with them and their friends, and honestly, I think it’s great to see. They grew up during the pressures of a global pandemic, not to mention constant talk of rising student loan debt and sky-high housing costs. So it fits that they would be more cautious with their money, even when it comes to dating and relationships.

Dates don’t have to be expensive anymore

Financial caution is also reshaping how Gen Z actually dates.

Forget the expectation of pricey dinners and elaborate nights out. Over half of Gen Z (53%) say they spend $0 a month on romantic dates, opting instead for low or no-cost ways to connect.

Think of things like:

Coffee meetups

Walks in the park or a hike

Free community events

Movie nights at home

“They're stepping away from the idea that meaningful connections have to be expensive,” Droesch says.

When I asked my 21-year-old daughter about this, who’s in a fairly new relationship, she 100% agreed. She said she would actually prefer a hike and a quick lunch over an expensive night out. Especially in the beginning of a relationship, as it feels more authentic and less pressured.

Talking about money is less taboo too

Money conversations, once considered awkward or very unromantic, are becoming part of the foundation for Gen Z relationships.

It’s no longer an immediate mood killer to talk openly about financial goals, and even spending habits (good or bad). In fact, it’s increasingly seen as a sign of maturity.

Gen Z, in particular, seems comfortable talking about financial compatibility fairly early in a relationship. The idea that love has to exist in a bubble, separate from money, just doesn’t match today’s reality.

And for many, being aligned financially is part of feeling secure emotionally.

A temporary trend — or a lasting shift?

Rising rent, higher grocery bills, and lingering inflation have certainly put pressure on young adults’ wallets.

But experts say this dating reset seems deeper than just a short-term reaction.

“This feels more like a mindset shift than a moment,” Droesch says. “Rising costs may have sparked it, but Gen Z is rewriting the rules of dating — less pressure to spend, more focus on real connection and shared values.”

Even if the financial stresses ease, the expectation that romance requires expensive outings and dating app subscriptions may never return.

Instead, dating may continue moving toward:

More in-person, organic connections

Less emphasis on curated app profiles

Greater attention to shared financial values

For Gen Z, romance isn’t dead. It’s just getting a budget makeover.