It’s dangerous living in an Instagram world, researchers warn

Millions of people are on social media platforms where they not only comment on other people’s posts but carefully construct a perfect world in which they try to convince others they live.

Two Canadian researchers have done a deep dive into this phenomenon and found a strong correlation between high social media use and the prevalence of delusional psychiatric disorders, including narcissistic personality disorder, erotomania, body dysmorphic disorder, and anorexia.

The systematic review, which examined over 2,500 publications, concluded that delusions were the most common type of mental health issue linked to excessive social media engagement.

Researchers, led by Bernard Crespi, a professor of biological sciences at Simon Fraser University, suggest that social media platforms create environments conducive to the development and maintenance of delusions.

‘Apps that cater to the disorder’s causes’

"Social media is creating conditions where delusions can more easily be generated and sustained due to the presence of platforms and apps that cater to the disorder’s causes, plus the absence of effective reality-checking," Crespi said in a press release accompanying the release of the study.

The study emphasizes that while social media itself is not inherently harmful, its virtual nature, combined with real-life social isolation, can foster environments where individuals maintain a delusional sense of self without external scrutiny. The platforms' features, which often encourage self-promotion and inaccurate self-presentation, can further exacerbate mental and physical delusions.

Instagram provides users with various filters to “improve” photographs. “They think it makes them look cooler and it will grab more people’s attention,” explained one poster on Quora, answering the question why Instagram users use filters. But is that healthy?

"The profound difference between online and in-person social interactions – where people are more likely to have their delusions kept in check by physical and emotional reality – exacerbate deviations from mental well-being," Crespi said.

Disproportionate negative impact

The authors say social media can have positive features, such as community building and fostering a sense of togetherness. However, they highlight the disproportionate negative impact on high-risk individuals.

The study recommends that individuals with disorders involving high levels of delusionality reduce their social media use. It also calls for further research into the specific features of social media that promote delusions and explores strategies to make online interactions more grounded and realistic.

