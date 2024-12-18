TP-Link routers may be banned as security risks, report says

It's not just TikTok that's in trouble over cybersecurity. U.S. authorities are investigating TP-Link, a Chinese company that holds 65% of the U.S. market for home and small-business routers, for potential national security risks, the Wall Street Journal reports today.

The company’s routers have been linked to cyberattacks targeting Western organizations and government agencies.

Key points

Security Concerns: Microsoft found that Chinese hackers used TP-Link routers in cyberattacks.

Government Probes: Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments are investigating, with a potential U.S. ban on TP-Link devices under consideration for next year.

Router Flaws: TP-Link routers are often shipped with unaddressed security vulnerabilities.

TP-Link denies the claims, stating it follows industry security standards. If banned, this would be the largest removal of Chinese telecom equipment from the U.S. since Huawei in 2019. The investigation reflects broader concerns about supply chain security in telecommunications.

“We welcome any opportunities to engage with the U.S. government to demonstrate that our security practices are fully in line with industry security standards, and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the U.S. market, U.S. consumers, and addressing U.S. national security risks,” a spokeswoman for TP-Link's U.S. distributor said.

