Attention, your passwords are probably for sale on the dark web

Researchers report the largest data leak in history, involving 16 billion login credentials from major platforms like Apple, Meta, and Google—roughly double the world population.

Security experts urge all users to assume their passwords are at risk and take immediate action, as stolen data from over 30 massive datasets is now circulating on the dark web.

Update all passwords, enable two-factor authentication, use a password manager, monitor accounts for suspicious activity, and stay informed about new developments.

There is a very strong chance that at least some of your passwords are for sale on the dark web. Forbes and Cybernews both report what may be the largest data breach in history.

Researchers say as many as 16 billion login credentials for Apple, Meta, Google and other platforms have been hacked. As a point of reference, there are an estimated 8.23 billion people on the planet.

The investigation has been ongoing since the start of 2025. The researchers believe the theft is the work of multiple hackers, not just one.

That makes now a good time to update your passwords. Google has told billions of users to not only replace their passwords but also come up with stronger ones.

Cybernews has reported that researchers discovered “30 exposed datasets containing from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each.” It estimates the leak is the largest in history.

Consumers should assume most of their passwords have been compromised at take the following steps:

1. Change Your Passwords Immediately

Update passwords for all accounts, prioritizing those associated with sensitive information such as banking, email, and social media. Ensure each password is unique and complex, incorporating a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters.

2. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Activate 2FA on all accounts that offer it. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond just your password.

3. Use a Password Manager

Consider utilizing a reputable password manager to generate and store strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts. This tool can help you manage your credentials securely and efficiently.

4. Check If Your Information Was Compromised

Use online tools like Have I Been Pwned to determine if your email addresses or passwords have been part of known data breaches

5. Monitor Your Accounts and Credit Reports

Regularly review your bank statements, credit card transactions, and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. Consider setting up fraud alerts or credit freezes with major credit bureaus to prevent identity theft.

6. Be Vigilant Against Phishing Attempts

Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls requesting personal information. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

7. Stay Informed

Keep abreast of updates regarding the breach from credible news sources and official communications from the affected companies. They may provide specific guidance or support for affected users.

Taking these proactive steps can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to identity theft or other cybercrimes resulting from the data breach.