“Hey, Google” isn't the same anymore. Google has decided that it’s going to disconnect the “Hey, Google” prompt from Google Assistant on Android phones and replace it with a connection to Gemini Live, the new mobile – and free – version of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Gemini Live had only been available for Pixel 9 owners but is now open to all Android users. And, in ConsumerAffairs workouts, the app offers a lot more than expected. The tool allows users to engage in natural voice conversations, brainstorm ideas, and explore topics with the AI assistant.

One of the spiffier customizations is that the app offers 10 new voices, allowing users to personalize their interactions with different tones and accents. Another is that it’s hands-free, meaning that you can lay your phone on a table and interact with it without having to pick it up.

Another interesting thing about Gemini Live is that it wants no part in the 2024 election. When we asked “Who do media outlets say won the Vice-Presidential debate,” it quickly fired back, “I can't help with responses on elections and political figures right now. I'm trained to be as accurate as possible but I can make mistakes sometimes. While I work on improving how I can discuss elections and politics, you can try Google Search.”

There are still some bumps in the road, though. Like all AI models, Gemini makes mistakes, albeit fewer and fewer as time goes on and people take it to task for goofing up.

Google has a leg up on Apple in this regard, but that won’t last long. "Apple Intelligence," a suite of AI-driven software tools, is coming in October. It won’t happen all at once, however. It’ll start as a "beta" through free software updates for certain iPhones, Macs, and iPads, and will feature an enhanced Siri, text summarization, audio transcription, and distraction removal in photos.

Setting it up

How do you set up Gemini Live on your Android device? Who better to ask Gemini, right? Here’s what it had to say about its new sibling:

1. Make sure you have the Gemini app:

Download: If you don't have it already, download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store.

2. Open the Gemini app:

Launch: Find the Gemini app icon on your home screen or app drawer and tap it to open.

3. Start Gemini Live:

Tap "Live": At the bottom of the Gemini app screen, you should see a "Live" button. Tap it.

Follow instructions: You might see some on-screen instructions, especially the first time you use it. Just follow along.

4. Start talking!

Speak naturally: Gemini Live is designed for voice interaction. Ask it questions, give it commands, or just have a conversation.

Important Notes:

Default Assistant: Make sure the Gemini app is set as your default digital assistant. You can usually do this in your phone's settings under "Apps" or "Default apps."

Background Use: To use Gemini Live in the background (while using other apps), you'll need to turn on notifications for Gemini Live in your device settings.

"Hey Google": If you have "Hey Google" enabled, you can also start Gemini Live by saying "Hey Google."

If you have any trouble, you can check out Google's official support page for Gemini Live.

You might encounter some quirks that Google hasn’t smoothed out, yet. This explainer from 9 to 5 Google shows you exactly where those are and how to fix those.