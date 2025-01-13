Write a review
SuperDraft data breach exposes more than 300,000 customer records

Transactions and locations are among the information exposed among more than 300,000 customers from a data breach at a fantasy-sports website. (c) ConsumerAffairs

Passwords were secured in a so-called hashing method

Fantasy sports-betting website SuperDraft has reportedly suffered a data breach exposing more than 300,000 customer records.

The breach happened in late Oct. 2024 and includes birth dates, email addresses, geographic locations, secured passwords, transactions and usernames, data-breach trackers Have I Been Pwned said Saturday.

SuperDraft said in a letter to customers that it identified the breach on Dec. 20, 2024.

Even though passwords were secured in a so-called hashing method called "bcrypt," SuperDraft said it recommended that affected customers reset their passwords out of caution.

SuperDraft didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

