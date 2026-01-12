Walmart brings AI shopping to Google’s Gemini in new retail partnership

Walmart and Google are teaming up to bring shopping directly into Google’s Gemini AI, combining Gemini’s intelligence with Walmart and Sam’s Club’s vast assortment, value and convenience.

The new experience uses the Universal Commerce Protocol to surface relevant Walmart and Sam’s Club products inside Gemini conversations, with personalized recommendations and seamless checkout for linked accounts.

Fast, local fulfillment is central to the plan, with delivery available in as little as 30 minutes for hundreds of thousands of curated items.

Artificial intelligence is influencing just about every aspect of life, including shopping. For example, Walmart and Google have just announced plans to launch a new AI-powered shopping experience that aims to change how consumers discover and buy everyday products.

The collaboration will embed Walmart’s retail ecosystem directly into Google’s Gemini app, allowing shoppers to move from inspiration to purchase without leaving the AI assistant. At the core of the initiative is what the companies describe as a shift toward “agent-led commerce.”

When users ask Gemini for help — such as advice on camping gear for spring — the AI will automatically surface relevant Walmart and Sam’s Club products, both online and in-store. Because Gemini supports ongoing, conversational interactions, shoppers can refine their needs and see additional product recommendations throughout the exchange.

A personalized experience

Personalization is a major focus of the new experience. Customers who link their Walmart or Sam’s Club accounts will receive recommendations based on previous online and in-store purchases. Gemini will also be able to suggest complementary items, merge new finds with existing carts, and apply benefits tied to Walmart+ and Sam’s Club memberships — all within the familiar Walmart environments shoppers already use.

Speed and convenience are another pillar of the partnership. Walmart said customers and members will be able to choose when and where items are delivered, with hundreds of thousands of locally curated products available for delivery in under three hours, and in some cases as fast as 30 minutes.

“The transition from traditional web or app search to agent-led commerce represents the next great evolution in retail,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We aren’t just watching the shift, we are driving it. Partnering with Google to bring the Walmart experience directly into Gemini is another step toward creating seamless shopping experiences that are more intuitive and personal than ever before.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the partnership highlights how artificial intelligence can streamline the entire consumer journey.

“AI can improve every step of the consumer journey, from discovery to delivery,” Pichai said. “Walmart is an innovator in retail and we are excited to partner with them on a new open standard to make agentic commerce a reality. Customers will soon be able to experience everything they love about Walmart directly in the Gemini app.”

The new Gemini-based Walmart experience is expected to launch first in the United States, with international markets to follow.