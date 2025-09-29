What is the link between hearing loss and Alzheimer's disease?

Hearing loss is strongly linked to Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline — untreated hearing problems increase dementia risk.

Regular hearing checks are critical — experts recommend baseline testing in your 40s and annual checks after age 60.

Early treatment makes a difference — using hearing aids and managing hearing loss can improve brain health, mood, and overall quality of life.

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect how well we connect with loved ones — it may also play a surprising role in brain health.

In fact, research has found a strong link between hearing loss and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

To better understand this connection and what people can do to protect both their hearing and their memory, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Rachel Artsma, senior audiologist at hear.com. In this article, she shares her expert insights in a way that’s easy to understand, offering practical advice for anyone curious about how ears and brains are more connected than we might think.

“The risk of developing dementia increases with the severity of the hearing loss, making it a crucial health concern that should be addressed,” Dr. Artsma said.

Understanding the cognitive load

Dr. Artsma shared what the latest research has said about the link between hearing loss and Alzheimer’s disease.

“The connection between hearing loss and dementia/Alzheimer's disease is significant and well-documented,” she said. “Research has shown that untreated hearing loss is a major risk factor for cognitive decline.

“One theory behind this link is cognitive load. When you have hearing loss, your brain has to work much harder to process sounds and fill in missing information. This ‘overtime’ work uses up valuable cognitive resources that are normally dedicated to other functions, like memory and thinking.

Protecting against hearing loss

Dr. Artsma explained that consumers can take steps to protect themselves from noise-induced hearing loss, but age-related hearing loss is a bit different.

“It’s a natural part of aging for many people, and while you can’t stop it entirely, you can manage it by staying proactive,” she said. “Regular hearing checks are important, especially as you get older. Managing chronic health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can also help, since they’re linked to hearing health.

“And if hearing loss does start to show up, using hearing aids early can make a big difference not just in communication, but in brain health and quality of life. Some studies suggest that treating hearing loss with hearing aids may help slow cognitive decline. So, protecting your hearing isn’t just about your ears, it’s about your overall well-being.”

Hearing checks are critical

For optimal health outcomes, Dr. Artsma recommends that consumers get regular hearing checks. This can help them stay on top of their hearing and get started in treatment as early as possible.

“Consumers at any age should be monitoring their hearing, especially if exposed to loud noise,” she said. “In terms of catching age-related hearing loss, consumers should start checking their hearing ideally, in their 40s. That’s a good time to get a baseline hearing test.

“After that, every few years is smart, and annually once you’re over 60. It is honestly never too late. Even older adults who start using hearing aids later in life report better communication, improved mood, and more engagement with the world around them.”

Early intervention is key

As with most health concerns, Dr. Artsma says that the sooner you start intervention, the better results you’ll see.

“Hearing loss is incredibly common, but it’s also incredibly treatable,” she said. “The earlier you address it, the better the outcomes.

“Whether it’s for yourself or someone you care about, don’t wait. A simple hearing test can be the first step toward better health, better connection, and a better life.”