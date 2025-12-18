Customer service AI bots not ready for prime time, survey suggests

Glance releases its 2026 CX Trends Report, revealing how last year’s rush toward AI reshaped — and often damaged — customer service experiences

Survey of more than 600 U.S. consumers shows frustration rising despite faster, automated responses

Report urges companies to refocus on resolution, trust, and human-supported AI as they plan 2026 CX strategies

Companies are increasing the use of artificial intelligence to assist with customer service and a new report suggests those efforts are not always satisfying for consumers.

Glance, a provider of enterprise cobrowse and guided customer experience technology, has released its 2026 CX Trends Report, offering a clear-eyed assessment of how the customer experience industry’s aggressive push into AI-powered service has played out in 2025.

The report, based on a small survey, paints a picture of widening disconnects between the promises of automation and the realities customers encountered. While companies invested heavily in AI tools designed to accelerate service, many customers reported being trapped in loops, forced to repeat themselves across channels, and ultimately left with less confidence in the brands they interacted with.

One of the most interesting findings shows that speed alone failed to deliver satisfaction. Seventy-five percent of respondents said they received fast, AI-driven responses that still left them frustrated.

Instead, customers overwhelmingly prioritized outcomes: 68% said achieving a complete resolution mattered more than how quickly a response arrived.

Risks of overautomation

The report also highlights the loyalty risks tied to over-automation. Nearly nine in 10 consumers said removing access to human support reduced their loyalty to a brand. Only 7% reported that they rarely or never had to repeat information when switching between channels, underscoring persistent breakdowns in omnichannel continuity. More than a third of respondents said AI-based support actively made interactions harder, and a majority expressed a preference for human-first service pathways.

At the same time, the findings suggest customers are not rejecting AI outright. Forty-four percent said they always try self-service options first, and another 50% said they sometimes do — signaling strong interest in AI-enabled tools when they are designed to truly resolve issues rather than deflect them.

“The industry spent much of 2025 chasing speed and automation,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. “But our research shows that customers felt increasingly disappointed by digital systems that were supposed to help them. The future isn’t AI replacing people — it’s AI strengthening the foundation so humans can deliver clarity, empathy, and trust at the moments that matter.”

Problems of implementation

According to the report, many of the problems stemmed from how organizations implemented AI rather than from the technology itself. Bots were often built to reduce contact volume instead of solve problems, while personalization efforts crossed the line into feeling intrusive. Automation also exposed deeper operational weaknesses, including inconsistent data, broken workflows, and fragmented handoffs between channels.

“This report doesn’t sugarcoat the lessons from 2025,” said Heather Nightingale, senior director of Product Marketing at Glance. “We’re honest about what failed because leaders can’t build credible AI strategies without addressing the foundation first. 2026 will belong to companies that refocus on resolution, rehumanize digital experiences, and use AI as a co-pilot rather than a gatekeeper.”

Looking ahead, the report outlines how top-performing CX teams are expected to evolve in 2026. Key priorities include building AI on clean, consistent data; deploying intent-aware automation that knows when to escalate to humans; delivering true context continuity across channels; and shifting personalization toward approaches that feel purposeful rather than invasive.

The report also emphasizes empathy as a driver of loyalty and urges companies to move away from vanity metrics in favor of measures tied to retention, repeat engagement, and reduced customer effort.