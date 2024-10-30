Consumers can spend less than $5 per person on Amazon Fresh's Thanksgiving bundle

Several big-name retailers are offering consumers significant savings on Thanksgiving meals this year.

Now, Amazon Fresh has announced its plan for consumers looking to save a little extra this holiday season. Shoppers can feed six guests for under $30 total – which is less than $5 per person for Thanksgiving dinner.

"This season, Amazon Fresh customers don’t have to choose between saving money and honoring their favorite Thanksgiving meal traditions,” said Claire Peters, vice president of Amazon Fresh. “At less than $5 per person, our Thanksgiving dinner deals offer customers convenience and variety at an incredible value.”

What’s on sale?

Starting November 6 and running through Thanksgiving Day, November 28, consumers can score discounts at Amazon Fresh for their holiday meals.

Here’s a look at what Amazon is preparing for Thanksgiving:

Butterball turkeys at $0.49/lb.

Instant Mashed Potatoes from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market

Happy Belly Gravy Mix

Amazon Fresh Stuffing Mix

Canned Green Beans from Amazon Saver or Amazon Fresh

Canned Corn from Amazon Saver or Amazon Fresh

Canned cranberries from Amazon Fresh

Six-count Amazon Fresh Bake-at-home Ciabatta Rolls: $2.99

Thanksgiving pies from Amazon Fresh

Other promotions

In addition to the Thanksgiving basket, Amazon Fresh will be hosting discounts and deals on other holiday items, starting as early as November 1. These include:

30% off Thanksgiving staples (plus an additional 10% off for Prime members)

Baking essentials for under $5

Amazon Fresh pies for $4.99 for Prime members

15% off purchases of at least four bottles of wine

“Whether hosting an intimate dinner or a festive feast, Amazon Fresh delivers exceptional deals on thousands of items, a huge seasonal selection, and seamless shopping with same-day delivery and pickup — all made even easier with our new grocery subscription service,” Peters said. “Combined with Prime savings, we're the one-stop-shop for all your holiday needs."