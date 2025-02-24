Claim forms going out to 3.7 million Avast customers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has begun the process of compensating consumers who purchased antivirus software from Avast, following a settlement over deceptive marketing practices. The agency has sent claim forms to millions of affected users, offering refunds as part of a $16.5 million settlement with the cybersecurity firm.

The FTC alleged in a February 2024 complaint that Avast misled users by promoting its software as a tool for protecting consumer privacy while secretly collecting and selling detailed browsing data. According to the complaint, Avast’s subsidiary, Jumpshot, sold this data to more than 100 third parties, allowing companies to track users' online activity despite Avast’s promises of privacy protection.

Under the settlement agreement, Avast is not only required to compensate consumers but is also banned from misrepresenting its data collection practices. Additionally, the company is prohibited from selling or licensing browsing data from its Avast-branded products for advertising purposes.

The FTC is notifying approximately 3.69 million consumers who purchased Avast’s antivirus software between August 2014 and January 2020. Eligible individuals will receive an email notice between now and March 7, 2025, providing instructions on how to file a claim.

Consumers can submit claims online at www.ftc.gov/Avast. The final payout amounts will depend on the number of claims submitted. The deadline for filing claims is June 5, 2025.

For additional assistance, consumers can contact the claims administrator at 866-290-0165 or email info@AvastSettlement.com.

