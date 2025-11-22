Mozilla finally cuts ties with controversial data removal service

Mozilla announced this week it's ending its partnership with Onerep, a data removal service whose founder was secretly operating people-search websites

The Monitor Plus service will shut down December 17, 2025, with subscribers receiving prorated refunds

This highlights the need for consumers to be extremely cautious about data removal services that may have conflicts of interest

If you've been paying for a service to remove your personal information from the internet, you need to know about this major red flag that just surfaced in the data privacy industry.

What's happening with Mozilla and Onerep

Mozilla announced Tuesday that it's finally ending its partnership with Onerep, the company behind its Monitor Plus data removal service. This comes after a damning investigation revealed that Onerep's founder was playing both sides of the game.

Back in March 2024, security journalist Brian Krebs exposed that Dimitiri Shelest, Onerep's CEO, had created dozens of people-search websites since 2010. Even worse, he was still operating Nuwber, a data broker that sells background reports on people.

Think about that for a moment: you were potentially paying a company to remove your data from websites that the same company's founder had created and was profiting from.

The timeline reveals Mozilla's slow response

Mozilla first said it was "winding down" the partnership in March 2024 after the investigation broke. But here's what's concerning for consumers: the company kept promoting and selling the service for another 16 months.

The Monitor Plus service won't officially end until December 17, 2025. Current subscribers will get prorated refunds for unused portions of their subscriptions.

Mozilla cited "high standards for vendors" and challenges in the "data broker ecosystem" as reasons for ending the service, but many consumers are questioning why it took so long.

Your action plan for data removal services

Research any data removal service thoroughly before paying - look up the company's founders and leadership team Check if the service provider has any connections to data broker companies or people-search sites Read recent reviews and complaints, not just testimonials on the company's website Consider the DIY approach - many data brokers are required by law to honor removal requests directly from consumers If you're currently using Monitor Plus, expect your refund to process automatically after December 17 Be skeptical of services that promise to remove your data from "hundreds" of sites - experts say these often only cover a tiny fraction of actual data sources

The bigger picture for your privacy

This situation reveals a fundamental problem in the data removal industry. Some companies may be creating the very problem they claim to solve.

Mozilla's struggle to find a replacement service that meets their standards suggests that ethical options in this space may be limited. The company plans to focus on integrating more privacy features directly into Firefox instead.

The bottom line: The Onerep scandal shows that data removal services can have serious conflicts of interest. Before paying anyone to protect your privacy, do your homework on who's really behind the company. Sometimes the fox is guarding the henhouse, and your money might be better spent on direct removal requests or other privacy protection methods you control yourself.