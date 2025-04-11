Planned Parenthood lab suffers data breach exposing 1.6 million people

Key takeaways:

Laboratory Services Cooperative, a nonprofit providing testing for Planned Parenthood, suffered a data breach exposing records of 1.6 million people.

The hack potentially exposed medical information, health insurance information, financial details and Social Security numbers, among many other personal details.

The hacked information covers testing at Planned Parenthood locations in 30 states, plus the District of Columbia.

Laboratory Services Cooperative, which provides testing for Planned Parenthood locations in dozens of states, has suffered a data breach exposing the information of 1.6 million people, according to a Thursday filing with the Maine Attorney General.

The potentially stolen information covers a wide range of personal data, including lab results, health insurance details, bank account details, credit card details, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers and more, Laboratory Services Cooperative said.

Personal data may come from Planned Parenthood locations in 30 states, plus the District of Columbia, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio and Texas.

"If you, or someone whose healthcare bills you pay for, visited one of these centers and had lab tests done or were referred for lab tests, your information might be part of this incident," Laboratory Services Cooperative said. "Please be advised that this incident did not involve all Planned Parenthood centers."

A full list of the states where data may have been exposed can be seen on an FAQ website, lscincidentsupport.com, about the data breach.

It happened in October

Laboratory Services Cooperative said the data breach happened in October 2024, but hasn't seen evidence so far that personal data from the hack has begun circulating on the dark web or elsewhere for sale.

"The cybersecurity specialists hired by LSC are using tools and techniques to scan various dark web forums, marketplaces, and other platforms," the nonprofit said. "They have not found any evidence that information involved in this incident is on the dark web."

The hack is one of the most significant healthcare data breaches in 2025 yet, said Ensar Seker, chief information security officer at cybersecurity company SOCRadar, in comments provided to ConsumerAffairs.

"What makes this breach especially damaging is the breadth of data exposed," he said. "This creates a perfect storm for identity theft, medical fraud, and social engineering attacks."

Victims can go to lscincidentsupport.com to sign up for free credit monitoring and health monitoring services.

