Amazon previews Big Deal Days deals

Amazon has taken the wraps off of some of the deal it plans to offer during its Big Deal Days event, Oct. 8 and 9.

During the 48-hour holiday shopping kick-off event, which will start at 12:01 a.m. PDT Oct. 8, Prime members can select from categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel. Amazon promises “some of the lowest prices of the year” on brands such as New Balance, Dyson, and Barbie and Amazon-exclusive products from Beats, Casper, and Conair.

Electronics deals include:

Up to 55% off on select Amazon devices, including eero mesh wifi systems.

Up to 35% off on select electronics from Sony including PlayStation Core Consoles and OLED and Mini LED TVs

Up to 35% off on Denon PerL Pro earbuds, plus get a free vinyl of Katy Perry’s new album with every purchase

Deals on products for the home include:

Up to 55% off on select cookware from Staub

Up to 40% off on select vacuums and home essentials from Dyson

Discounts on select kitchen and home appliances from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Shark, and iRobot

Up to 25% off on select Casper Pillows and Toppers, and Lucid Toppers

Discounts of 20% on Ruggable x Jonathan Adler washable rugs

Discounts of 20% on select home appliances and cookware from GE Profile and Caraway Home

Up to 40% off on luggage from Samsonite, American Tourister, and Travelers Choice, and backpacks from SwissGear and Herschel

Deals on fashion and apparel include:

Save up to 30% on outerwear for the family from Amazon Essentials

Save up to 50% off on children’s clothes from The Children’s Place and Simple Joys by Carter

Save up to 40% on select Men’s and Women’s apparel from Levi’s

Save up to 30% on Skechers, Dr. Martens, and Steve Madden

Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including women’s denim from PAIGE and FRAME

Save up to 20% off Branded and Collegiate Apparel featuring brands like Disney, Star Wars, MTV, and Peanuts

Save 20% on previously loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, up to $1,000

Save on Coach handbags and shoes

Save on trending clothing from brands like ShaperX, THE GYM

Deals on toys include:

Save up to 40% on select toys from Play-Doh, Melissa & Doug, Disney, Nerf, Fisher-Price, Mattel, and American Girl

Save up to 40% on basketballs, volleyballs, and footballs from Wilson, and e-scooters from Segway

Save up to 30% on building sets from LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil

Save up to 40% on Peloton apparel and connected fitness equipment, including Amazon’s lowest price of the year on the Peloton Tread

Amazon’s timing for this pre-Black Friday sales event may be spot on, since the International Longshoremens Association strike, shutting down 36 U.S. ports, may create shortages of popular imported products closer to the holidays.