Is there a link between hearing loss and social isolation?

Hearing loss affects more than just your ears — it can lead to isolation, mental fatigue, and even depression.

Social withdrawal has real health risks, including higher chances of falls, cognitive decline, and dementia.

Support and modern solutions matter — with empathy, communication strategies, and today’s discreet hearing aids, loved ones can stay connected and improve overall well-being.

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect your ears — it can have a big impact on your social life, too. Many people don’t realize that struggling to hear can lead to feelings of isolation, frustration, and even loneliness.

To better understand this connection, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Rachel Artsma, senior audiologist at hear.com, who shared her expert insights on how hearing health and social connection go hand in hand.

What is the link?

Dr. Artsma broke down the correlation between hearing loss and social isolation.

“When someone begins to lose their hearing, the quality of sound signals sent to the brain diminishes,” she said. “This forces the brain to work harder to fill in the missing information, a process known as reconstruction and compensation.

“This increased cognitive load can cause mental fatigue, making even simple conversations exhausting. To cope, many individuals with hearing loss begin to avoid social situations, as it's often easier than constantly struggling to understand what's being said. This withdrawal can lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.”

Dr. Artsma explained that this often creates a cycle: the more someone pulls back from social interaction, the more their mental health and overall quality of life are negatively impacted.

Mental and physical health risks

While those struggling with hearing loss have their own ways of coping, Dr. Artsma explained that there are both mental and physical health risks to look out for.

“Physically, we see increased risks of falls,” she said. “Mentally, isolation can lead to depression, cognitive fatigue, and even accelerate cognitive decline and dementia. Social connection is a major protective factor for health, and when hearing loss disrupts that, it can have a ripple effect throughout the body and brain.”

Supporting loved ones with hearing loss

Though this can be stressful, embarrassing, or frustrating for consumers with hearing loss, all hope isn’t loss. In fact, loved ones can be the biggest supporters, engaging with their friends and family members to make sure they still feel included.



“The key is to approach the conversation with empathy, not pressure,” Dr. Artsma said.

Here are her tips for consumers to support their loved ones dealing with hearing loss:

Encourage a hearing test and offer to go with them. Frame it as a low-risk, high-reward situation with nothing to lose from giving it a try.

Share neutral information about the benefits of hearing care, focusing on how it can improve their mental fitness and overall well-being.

Avoid being judgmental. Let them come to their own conclusion at their own pace.

Highlight modern features of hearing aids. Focus on the appeal of today's hearing technology, such as nearly invisible designs and tech integration like Bluetooth connectivity.

Use social proof by sharing stories of others in similar situations who have benefited from hearing care.

Learn communication strategies together. This includes facing each other when speaking, reducing background noise, and using visual cues.

Improving overall well-being

Dr. Artsma explained that the goal for all consumers should be to improve overall well-being.

“Hearing loss isn’t something to ignore,” she said. “Hearing aids are more than just a tool to help you hear; they are a gateway to living life to the fullest.

“By making conversations easier and more enjoyable, they reduce the mental fatigue that comes with straining to understand. This renewed energy encourages you to re-engage socially and participate in the activities you love.”