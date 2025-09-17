New York man resentenced for running BreachForums

Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, 22, gets three years in prison for operating BreachForums, a cybercrime marketplace.

He pleaded guilty to access device crimes and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The resentencing follows a federal appeals court ruling that vacated his earlier “time served” sentence.

Resentencing after appeals court ruling

A New York man was resentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for creating and operating BreachForums, one of the world’s largest English-language marketplaces for stolen data. Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, 22, of Peekskill, had previously received a sentence of time served—17 days—but that punishment was overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in January.

Marketplace for stolen information

Fitzpatrick launched BreachForums in March 2022 after the law-enforcement takedown of RaidForums. Prosecutors said the site quickly attracted more than 330,000 members and offered access to at least 888 stolen datasets containing over 14 billion records of personal and commercial information. Among the data offered were the details of about 200 million social media users and nearly 88,000 members of InfraGard, an FBI-private sector partnership for critical infrastructure security.

Guilty plea and forfeiture

Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to conspiracy, solicitation of access devices, and possession of child sexual abuse material. As part of his plea, he agreed to forfeit over 100 domain names, more than a dozen electronic devices, and cryptocurrency tied to the operation of BreachForums.

Justice Department reaction

“Following the dismantlement of RaidForums by law enforcement, the defendant set up and administered BreachForums, an online bazaar where criminals could purchase sensitive data,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti. “Today’s sentence demonstrates the Justice Department’s unwavering commitment to bringing to justice those who seek to sell stolen data to the highest bidder.”

U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert of the Eastern District of Virginia said Fitzpatrick personally profited from the trade in stolen information and exploited child abuse material, calling the harm “incalculable.” FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Brett Leatherman added that the bureau is “working tirelessly to dismantle criminal marketplaces like BreachForums.”

Broader context

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide DOJ initiative targeting online child exploitation and abuse.