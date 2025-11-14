Why fake cameras and unlocked doors aren’t protecting your home

Many common home-security habits — like relying on fake cameras or leaving doors unlocked — offer comfort, not real protection.

New ADT data shows 72% of people who use these shortcuts admit they’re only occasionally effective at preventing theft or break-ins.

Experts say upgrading to real, connected security devices with professional monitoring is the best way to keep your home truly safe.

When it comes to protecting our homes, many of us lean on habits that feel smart but don’t actually keep us safer.

Maybe you’ve stuck a fake camera above the garage, rely on a “Protected by…” sign from a hardware store, or assume nothing bad will happen if you leave the front door unlocked “just this once.”

Outdated methods of home protection

According to new ADT data, these shortcuts may be doing more harm than good.

The numbers are eye-opening: 38% of Americans use decoy security items, and another 38% admit they regularly or occasionally leave their front door unlocked. Even more striking, 72% of people who depend on these habits say they’re only sometimes effective at preventing break-ins or theft.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Jimmy Lin, Vice President of Product Management at ADT to learn more about these behaviors and how consumers can actually stay safe.

Criminals know what’s fake

According to Lin, these methods are increasingly less effective as criminals learn the common decoys and “safe-ish” security habits.

“They can often spot a fake camera or notice when a sign doesn’t match the equipment on the house which can identify your house as an even bigger target,” he said. “And with the false sense of security they provide, homeowners can neglect important measures like locking doors and windows, leaving them at risk.”

Lin explained that homeowners are ultimately the ones at risk when they opt for these types of “safety” measures.

“The biggest risk with using ‘safe-ish’ practices is thinking you're protected when you're not,” Lin said. “It can lead people to let their guard down, delay real action, or ignore signs of vulnerability. Our research found that 72% of people who rely on these kinds of habits admit they’re only occasionally effective, proving it’s not worth the risk.”

Prioritize safety

Homeowners are encouraged to adopt real, trusted security measures to ensure safety in their homes.

“To be truly safe, replace decoys with real, connected devices from a trusted security brand,” Lin said. “Complete with indoor and outdoor security cameras, door and window sensors, security alarms, and motion sensors, a full security system – especially one with 24/7 professional monitoring – is the best way to keep you and your home safe at all times.

“Security systems also allow you to have alerts whether it’s for motion detection, package delivery, or an open door, so you know what’s happening in real time."