The biggest cyber scams to watch for in 2026

Cyber scams are getting smarter: Experts warn that AI-driven phishing, voice cloning, and other advanced tactics will make scams harder to spot in 2026.

Familiar tools are being weaponized: From email and MFA prompts to browser extensions, attackers are exploiting everyday habits to trick users.

Prevention matters more than ever: Strong system-level protections — combined with simple verification habits — can help stop scams before they succeed.

Cyber scams aren’t new — but the way they’re showing up is changing fast. As technology evolves, so do the tactics used by scammers, and experts say 2026 could bring a new wave of more sophisticated, harder-to-spot threats.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with cybersecurity writer Danny Mitchell of Heimdal Security, who explained that attackers are increasingly using advanced tools like artificial intelligence and exploiting everyday habits — from checking email to installing browser extensions — to trick people into giving up sensitive information.

The result? Scams that feel more convincing than ever and can catch even cautious consumers off guard.

The good news is that knowing what to look for can make all the difference. Mitchell broke down four of the most common cyber scams expected to make the rounds in 2026 — plus how to spot them and what to do if you’re targeted.

The most popular cyber scams

Mitchell said that the four cyber scams that are most popular right now are: AI-powered phishing and voice cloning, business email compromise using multi-factor authorization (MFA) fatigue, malicious browser extensions, and DNS-based redirection attacks.

“These stand out because of how they’re executed,” he explained. “Attackers are layering technical access with psychological pressure, which makes these scams much harder to detect while being far more effective.

“Scammers are also targeting points that organizations tend to trust by default, like internal communications and browsers. That means traditional controls don’t always see them as suspicious. These concerns bypass both human intuition and existing security tools. They don’t rely on obvious mistakes, because they’re designed to work even when people are reasonably cautious.”

Protecting yourself against cyber threats

Mitchell said that the most powerful thing consumers can do is protect themselves.

“The focus needs to be on prevention at the system level, rather than just user awareness,” he explained. “You can’t expect people to spot every sophisticated scam, especially under pressure.

“From a technical standpoint, blocking threats earlier in the chain is critical. DNS-level protection can stop users from ever reaching malicious domains, and restricting things like browser extensions reduces unnecessary exposure. If you limit permissions properly, even a compromised account has less impact.

“On the human side, you need to reduce reliance on instinct. Verifying unusual requests, avoiding single-channel decisions, and removing weaker authentication methods like push-based MFA where possible all help.”

People aren’t the problem

If you find yourself involved in one of these scams, you’re not alone, and they’re designed that way. Mitchell explained that users aren’t the problem – the systems are.

“A common misconception is that these attacks succeed because people aren’t careful enough,” Mitchell said. “In reality, they’re designed to work even when someone is paying attention.

“Attackers are building scenarios that feel legitimate, urgent, and familiar, and they’re placing them in environments people already trust.”

His advice? “Stop blaming individuals and start designing systems that account for how people actually behave, especially when they’re busy, distracted, or under pressure,” he said. “If your security only works when everyone makes perfect decisions, it’s going to fail. The organizations that adapt are the ones building controls that hold up even when people don’t.”