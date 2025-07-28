New messaging service from T-Mobile connects from almost any location

T-Mobile officially launched T‑Satellite, its Starlink-powered satellite-to-smartphone messaging service, on July 23, 2025.

Service supports SMS, 911 texting, location sharing, and picture/voice messaging on many Android devices; iPhone MMS support is coming soon.

It is included for free on T‑Mobile’s premium Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans; all other users—including AT&T and Verizon customers—can sign up for $10/month, rising to $15 later.



Pretty soon, not a square inch of the planet will be off the grid. T‑Mobile has launched T‑Satellite, a new satellite-based mobile messaging service powered by SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Besides a lower cost, the service marks a major milestone in satellite-to-smartphone connectivity.

After a six‑month beta involving nearly 1.8 million participants – including non‑T‑Mobile users – the service is now widely available across the United States. T‑Mobile said that during beta tests, users sent over 1 million messages from remote wilderness areas and disaster zones, and received three times more messages than they sent, a sign of inbound resilience during emergencies.

How it works

T‑Satellite connects directly to more than 650 low‑Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, enabling messaging even where terrestrial towers can’t reach. The service works with over 60 smartphone models, including nearly all iPhones from iPhone 13 upward, Google Pixel 9 and newer, Samsung Galaxy S21 and later, and various Motorola and Samsung A-series devices.

Users don’t need any extra apps or hardware. When in areas without cellular or Wi‑Fi coverage, and with a clear view of the sky, the phone automatically shows “T‑Mobile SpaceX” in the network indicator and the SAT icon appears on the screen during satellite connection.

Currently, T‑Satellite supports:

SMS messaging (Android and iPhone)

MMS (picture and short audio) on Android; iPhone support is scheduled soon

Location sharing via messaging links

911 texting and emergency alerts—even across carrier lines

Coming soon: Apps and data

Starting October 1, T‑Mobile plans to roll out limited satellite-based data access for optimized apps, including WhatsApp, AccuWeather, AllTrails, and Google/Apple services. Over time, the service will expand to support voice messaging and broader app compatibility across more devices, the company said.

T‑Satellite is free to T‑Mobile users on the Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, with automatic activation and no action required. Customers on other plans – and users on AT&T or Verizon – can sign up for $10/month, with that rate set to increase to $15/month after a promotional period.

The service is designed to eliminate wireless dead zones across more than 500,000 square miles in the U.S., including national parks, deserts, and parts of Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.