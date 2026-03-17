Cord cutting 2.0: Why more Americans are ditching cable internet

Millions are now ditching cable internet: Comcast and Spectrum lost over one million broadband customers in 2025 alone.

Cheaper alternatives are booming: 5G home internet, fiber, and satellite options are pulling customers away with plans often priced $30–$50 less per month.

Simple switches can save big: Check for 5G availability, downgrade your speed, ditch bundles, and use promo offers to cut your bill without sacrificing performance.

The cord-cutting movement may be entering a second phase and this time it’s not just about canceling cable TV.

Millions of consumers are now walking away from cable internet providers as well, a shift analysts are calling “Cord Cutting 2.0.”

New industry data shows major cable companies like Comcast and Spectrum lost large numbers of broadband customers in 2025 as competition from wireless and fiber services grows.

Comcast reportedly lost more than 700,000 broadband customers in 2025, while Spectrum lost over 400,000 internet subscribers. At the same time, millions of households continue to cancel traditional cable TV packages in favor of streaming services.

Where are the customers moving too

Much of the growth is going to wireless carriers offering home internet powered by cellular networks.

For example, T-Mobile added more than 1.8 million new 5G home internet customers in 2025, while Verizon and AT&T are expanding both fiber and wireless broadband options.

Satellite internet is also improving. SpaceX’s Starlink now serves many rural areas that previously had limited broadband choices.

For consumers, that growing competition means more opportunities to save, especially for households still paying for bundled cable TV and internet packages.

Check for 5G home internet in your area

One of the easiest ways to reduce your monthly internet bill is to see if 5G home internet is available where you live.

Check out plans from T-Mobile and Verizon as they often run in the $50-$70/month range. Their monthly price typically includes equipment and taxes as well.

5G plans can be significantly cheaper than cable broadband packages that climb above $90-$100, especially once your promotional pricing expires.

Test speeds before canceling cable

Before switching providers, run several internet speed tests during different times of the day.

Many households discover they are paying for more speed than they actually need. For example, streaming TV typically only requires 25 Mbps, yet many cable customers pay for 500 Mbps or more.

Choosing a lower speed tier, or switching to fixed wireless, can cut your monthly bill without affecting performance.

Look for contract-free plans

One of the biggest advantages of newer internet services is flexibility.

Many wireless home internet providers offer no contracts, no installation fees, and price guarantees, allowing customers to switch providers easily if performance doesn’t meet expectations.

That flexibility can be useful as internet competition continues to evolve, allowing you to switch to the cheaper option without much hassle.

Separate your TV and internet services

Many consumers still stick with cable internet because it’s bundled with their cable TV package. But streaming services have made those bundles far less necessary.

Instead of paying for large channel packages, simply combine a broadband connection with streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube TV. For cord cutters, this is the best way to pay less and still get access to the programming you want to watch.

Watch for promotional deals when switching

Internet providers frequently offer incentives to attract new customers giving you some nice leverage to work a deal.

These promo deals often include free equipment, prepaid gift cards, or several months of discounted service. Be sure to compare multiple providers before signing-up so you can find the best deal.