Can AI save your relationship?

Nearly 40% of Gen Z couples say AI tools like ChatGPT have helped them communicate and feel closer, according to a new study from Marriage.com.

Experts caution that while AI can be a useful self-reflection tool, it shouldn’t replace real conversation or professional therapy.

Counselors warn against overreliance on chatbots, noting that genuine connection and conflict resolution still depend on honest, in-person communication.

AI might not have a heart, but it turns out it can still lend one.

A new study from Marriage.com found that nearly two in five Gen Z couples say ChatGPT has helped them grow closer — by improving how they communicate, resolve conflicts, and express emotions.

As artificial intelligence becomes part of daily life, many couples are discovering that tech tools designed to answer work emails or write essays can also offer surprising insights into love and connection. To learn more about this unexpected trend, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Marriage.com counselor Kirsty Macgregor about how AI is quietly reshaping modern relationships.

Turning to chatbots during relationship struggles

With 33% of survey respondents saying that AI understands their relationship struggles better than their spouse, how trusted is a chatbot when you’re struggling with your partner?

“AI can be a helpful self-reflection tool, but it should never replace professional relationship support,” Macgregor said. “AI chatbots lack clinical oversight and may miss critical signs indicating that someone needs genuine mental health support or therapy.

“People seeking relationship advice from AI need to be mindful of its limitations. While many assume that AI offers unbiased advice, this is not always true. AI often tells us what we want to hear, offering understanding and reassurance without addressing underlying issues.”

Becoming dependent on chatbots

Macgregor also cautions against developing an unhealthy dependence on AI chatbots.

“In people with attachment challenges, or who are conflict-avoidant, overreliance on AI for emotional support can exacerbate existing problems,” she said. “Speaking to AI instead of addressing conflict with your partner means missed opportunities to strengthen the relationship through effective communication.”

Avoiding conflict and judgment

The survey found that 41% feel more understood about their relationship issues when consulting AI, and 38% feel more confident handling them afterward. On top of that, 44% of married Americans have used AI for relationship advice.

So, what makes a chatbot so attractive for relationship advice?

“Practically speaking, AI offers convenience and accessibility to young people who are familiar with digital tools,” Macgregor explained. “With AI, you can get advice on your relationship within seconds at zero cost. This is appealing in the modern era where we expect instant solutions.

“Besides the practical elements, couples are turning to AI because it feels safer than confronting their partner directly or asking loved ones for advice. Most chatbots are designed to be supportive and nonjudgmental, so it’s easier for people to be honest about how they’re feeling without fear of criticism or other perceived consequences.”

Risks to consider when consulting AI

While many consumers may think that AI is an unbiased, easy-to-use resource, Macgregor wants to emphasize to do so sparingly – and with caution.

Here’s some of her best advice:

Treat AI as a self-reflection tool, not a substitute for real communication or therapy.

You can briefly explain the situation you’re facing and ask the chatbot to help you explore your feelings, clarify your thoughts, or consider different perspectives.

You should prompt it to be as objective as possible, asking it to challenge your assumptions rather than simply agree with you. This helps prevent the AI from offering overly reassuring or biased feedback.

Avoid making any serious decisions about your relationship based solely on AI advice. Chatbots lack the emotional nuance, lived experience, and clinical understanding needed to assess complex situations.

We need to remember that everything we share online leaves a digital footprint, even in private chats. It’s best to avoid including identifiable details such as full names, addresses, workplace information, or anything you wouldn’t want shared publicly.

“Remember that while AI can support awareness and reflection, meaningful change in relationships always requires real human dialogue and emotional presence,” Macgregor said. “If you ever feel stuck, it’s completely okay (and often very beneficial) to seek extra help from a qualified therapist or counselor.”