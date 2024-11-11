The deadline for filing a Cash App settlement claim is days away

If you are a Cash App user, you have a few more days to file a claim in the company’s $15 million class action settlement. And it may be worth doing – some users stand to receive as much as $2,500.

In 2022, Cash App disclosed a data breach that occurred in 2021. That prompted a class-action lawsuit, with plaintiffs claiming Cash App and its parent company, Block, failed to establish controls that would have prevented unauthorized access to customers’ data. The suit further claimed Cash App was unresponsive to complaints about overall security.

Cash App users whose accounts were accessed without their authorization or who had fraudulent withdrawals or transfers are eligible for compensation of up to $2,500. Users are eligible if they had an account between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024.

The deadline to claim your part of the settlement is Nov. 18, 2024, at 10:59 p.m. PT, according to the settlement website.

To make your claim, go to the settlement website. If you received a notice ID and confirmation code, enter it on the website.

If you did not receive a notice but believe you are eligible, complete a claim form here.