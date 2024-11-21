Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, other payment apps to get tighter scrutiny

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized a rule to oversee the largest companies offering digital payment apps, those processing more than 50 million transactions annually.

"Digital payments have gone from novelty to necessity and our oversight must reflect this reality,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "The rule will help to protect consumer privacy, guard against fraud, and prevent illegal account closures."

These apps, which handle over 13 billion transactions each year, will now face supervision similar to banks and credit unions to ensure compliance with federal laws.

Key areas of focus for the CFPB include:

The rule raises the transaction threshold for oversight to 50 million per year and applies only to U.S. dollar transactions. It strengthens consumer protections and gives the CFPB tools to monitor risks and prevent harm in the rapidly growing digital payment market.

About digital payment apps

Digital payment apps have become a cornerstone of daily commerce, rivaling traditional payment methods like credit cards and debit cards for both online and in-store purchases. Some of these apps are owned by the world’s largest technology conglomerates.

These services have gained particularly strong adoption among middle and lower-income consumers, who now use payment apps for daily spending and funds transfers at rates that rival or exceed the use of cash.

What began as a convenient alternative to cash has evolved into a critical financial tool, processing over a trillion dollars in payments between consumers and their friends, families, and businesses.

Some firms aren't supervised

While banks and credit unions offering consumer payment services are subject to CFPB supervisory examinations, many of these very large technology firms handling billions of transactions are not.

The CFPB has tracked developments in this emerging market, including by monitoring consumer complaints and launching an inquiry into Big Tech and peer-to-peer platforms offering popular payment apps. The final rule will enable to the CFPB to supervise companies in key areas including:

Privacy and Surveillance: Large technology companies are collecting vast quantities of data about an individual’s transactions. Federal law allows consumers to opt-out of certain data collection and sharing practices, and also prohibits misrepresentations about data protection practices.

Large technology companies are collecting vast quantities of data about an individual’s transactions. Federal law allows consumers to opt-out of certain data collection and sharing practices, and also prohibits misrepresentations about data protection practices. Errors and Fraud: Under longstanding federal law, consumers have the right to dispute transactions that are incorrect or fraudulent, and financial institutions must take steps to look into them. The CFPB is particularly concerned about how digital payment apps can be used to defraud older adults and active duty servicemembers. Some popular payment apps appear to design their systems to shift disputes to banks, credit unions, and credit card companies, rather than managing them on their own.

While the CFPB has always had enforcement authority over these companies, today's rule gives the CFPB the authority to conduct proactive examinations to ensure companies are complying with the law in these and other areas. Supervision can prevent harm by detecting problems early.