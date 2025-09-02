Blanket restrictions not the answer to keeping kids safe online, group says

Public Knowledge says child safety bills across the U.S. are well-intentioned but overly broad, threatening privacy and free expression.

A new white paper calls for tech companies to design safer products by default and apply age checks only where risks warrant them.

The group warns that sweeping verification laws—like those in Texas, Mississippi, and the U.K.—set troubling precedents that may harm both kids and adults.

As lawmakers race to pass child safety laws aimed at protecting kids online, a study warns that the cure may be worse than the disease. The non-profit research organization Public Knowledge argues in a white paper released earlier this year that blunt-force age verification mandates risk undermining privacy, free expression, and access to beneficial online content.

Instead of treating all internet use as equally dangerous, the group advocates a risk-based framework that places responsibility squarely on tech companies to design safer platforms by default. “Well-intentioned efforts to protect young users too often miss the point,” the report concludes, noting that compulsive design features, predatory interactions, and poor privacy protections drive the most serious harms—not mere access to controversial content.

Verification vs. assurance

Central to the debate is the difference between age verification—checking a government ID to confirm exact age—and age assurance, a spectrum of less invasive methods such as behavioral analysis, account history, or machine learning age estimates. Public Knowledge argues for scaling these approaches: lighter touch for low-risk activities like browsing educational material, but stronger safeguards for high-risk features such as livestreaming or stranger-to-stranger messaging.

Courts, states, and the coming federal push

Momentum for strict laws is already building. The U.S. Supreme Court this summer upheld Texas’s requirement for age checks to access pornography, a ruling that lowers constitutional scrutiny for online restrictions. Soon after, it declined to block Mississippi’s social media verification law. At least two dozen states now mandate or are advancing similar rules, raising fears that adults could soon have to prove they are “old enough” to use the internet at all.

Public Knowledge warns of the privacy fallout, citing recent hacks—like the leak of government IDs from a dating app that required women to submit proof of identity—as evidence that mandatory ID submission is a data breach waiting to happen.

The report points to the U.K.’s “Online Safety Act,” in effect since July, as a cautionary tale. While intended to protect children from harmful material, its rollout has triggered chaos: platforms blocking everything from protest videos to support groups for quitting smoking or drinking, and millions of users turning to VPNs to skirt restrictions.

A smarter alternative

Public Knowledge calls on U.S. lawmakers to resist copy-paste solutions and instead regulate features that drive harm. Infinite scroll, manipulative notifications, and algorithmic recommendations are among the design choices the group says should be age-gated or re-engineered with safety in mind. Meanwhile, less risky functions should remain open, preserving kids’ ability to learn and explore while protecting adults’ rights to free expression.

The white paper will be formally presented September 8 at a Washington, D.C. event titled “The Kids Aren’t Alright Online: Building a Safer, Better Internet.”