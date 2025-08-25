FCC bars more than 1,200 telecom providers for robocall violations

FCC removes more than 1,200 voice service providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database

Enforcement Bureau says companies failed to meet certification and mitigation requirements

Chairman Carr vows continued action against illegal robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has cut more than 1,200 voice service providers off from the U.S. phone network after finding they failed to comply with federal robocall rules.

The agency’s Enforcement Bureau said the companies violated FCC requirements by failing to maintain accurate certifications in the Robocall Mitigation Database. Without those certifications, the providers were unable to show they were taking steps to protect consumers from illegal robocalls.

The FCC had previously warned the firms in December 2024 to cure their failings or risk removal. Earlier this month, regulators took an initial step by suspending 185 companies that failed to comply.

“Robocalls are an all-too-common frustration — and threat — to Americans households,” Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “Providers that fail to do their duty when it comes to stopping these calls have no place in our networks. We’re taking action and we will continue to do so.”

Caller ID authentication

The Robocall Mitigation Database is the FCC’s central tool for tracking whether providers have implemented caller ID authentication through the STIR/SHAKEN framework and developed mitigation plans to curb illegal traffic. Carriers that don’t meet those standards can be blocked entirely from carrying calls on U.S. networks.

The FCC said the removed companies will only be permitted to refile in the database if expressly approved by the Enforcement and Wireline Competition Bureaus.

Today’s move builds on “Operation Robocall Roundup,” a joint initiative by 51 state attorneys general that earlier this month sent warning letters to 37 providers, including seven that had already been suspended by the FCC.