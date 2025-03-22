23andMe users may want to delete data as company faces financial trouble

Users of 23andMe, the DNA testing and ancestry company, should consider deleting their data after the company has reported it is in financial distress, raising concerns about what will happen to its trove of sensitive genetic data, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday.

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” Bonta said in a statement. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

In securities filings, 23andMe has admitted "there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue," the attorney general said.

Not all states have privacy laws as tough as California's so it may not be as straightforward to delete your data in other states, but it doesn't hurt to ask.

How to delete 23andMe data

The California attorney general said users can delete their data the following way:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

Further, users can have their genetic sample, taken via saliva, destroyed by changing whether they give permission to keep it stored under "Preferences."

23andMe may also have permission to use genetic samples for research, but users can withdraw consent under the account settings page's "Research and Product Consents."

