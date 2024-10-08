Porch pirates hit the streets again this week with Big Prime Day coming up

Nearly 40% of Americans had packages stolen in 2023, with over 115 million packages swiped, totaling an estimated $9 billion. With Amazon Prime Day this week, it’s important for shoppers to stay vigilant to the ever-present threat of porch pirates.

There are indications that porch pirates are becoming more aggressive in their tactics, too. Reports from various regions say that thieves often act quickly and sometimes use sophisticated methods to track deliveries.

For instance, in New Rochelle, New York, a thief stole a package containing three iPhones within just three minutes of delivery. This suggests that the thieves may be closely monitoring delivery schedules to strike as soon as packages are dropped off.

Similarly, in Manchester, NH, a porch pirate was caught on camera stealing an iPhone 16 Pro Max, highlighting just how bold these pirates can be knowing that a doorbell camera is recording who they are and when they made off with someone’s package.

The ways these pirates are getting through

Short of showing up on your front stoop, porch pirates and the band of thieves they may be working for have also been known to call people up or send them text messages, posing as delivery company representatives to confirm delivery times or details, thus enabling them to time their thefts more effectively.

Then, there’s impersonation scams. In August, nearly half of all impersonation scams reported to Amazon were fake messages from scammers about a fraudulent order that didn't exist. In Amazon’s advice to consumers, the company says that when you try to cancel one of these fake orders by clicking a link or calling the supposed “customer service” number, scammers then try to steal your personal or financial information.

Is there no way to stop them?

There have been recent developments concerning porch piracy with eight states — Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, and New Jersey — passing laws making package theft a felony. Another five have introduced similar legislation.

That’s well and good, but someone's got to catch these guys and prosecute them. In the meantime, short of sitting on your doorstep waiting for the delivery truck to come, there’s still things that anyone expecting a package can do to make sure it winds up in their hands and not someone else’s.

Jen Wilbert, Assistant Vice President, Property Portfolio at Travelers Insurance, as well as Amazon shared tips on how to ensure that whatever you order online gets in your hands and no one else’s.

Take advantage of electronic delivery alerts. Alerts are a boost of confidence when everything goes right and a way to make sure your gifts are safely delivered and received. Amazon’s Map Tracking feature allows you to keep an eye on your upcoming deliveries in the Amazon shopping app and through Amazon.com in real time when the driver is close. Just select Track Package from Your Orders page or from your shipment confirmation email.

If you have a Ring doorbell, leverage it for package alerts. Amazon says you can receive package alerts on Ring video doorbells with a Ring Protect subscription. Two-way talk comes with that which gives you a way to speak directly with delivery drivers.

Share tracking details with friends and family. Consider providing tracking details with friends and family through Amazon Share Tracking, which allows you to share a link to tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps.

Select an alternate drop-off. Wilbert thinks that having packages sent to your office where someone is there to receive them is a smart idea.

Through Amazon’s app and website, you can also provide specific instructions to delivery drivers, letting them know where at your home they should hide your package away from prying eyes.

If you are not available to accept delivery, ask a trusted neighbor to take your package inside for safekeeping or arrange for deliveries to be held and picked up. You can have the package shipped to an alternate delivery location like Amazon Lockers, too. This is also a great option if you’re traveling or want to keep gifts a secret from friends and family in the same household.

Amazon now offers an option for the driver to deliver the package to your garage with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, which allows eligible Prime members to conveniently and securely receive deliveries safely in their garage.

Select a designated delivery day. If you’re going to be gone on a day your package is set to arrive, change the delivery date. Amazon Prime members have the option to choose a designated day for weekly package delivery. This is a convenient way to select when and how packages arrive at your doorstep.

Or check to see if there’s a delivery window during the time you’re going to be home. With Amazon's Estimated Delivery Window, you can plan your day and ensure you'll be home when your order is delivered.

Make the porch pirate think you’re home. Wilbert says that motion-sensitive fixtures can also help add security and provide light when needed. Automatic timers or smart light bulbs can be controlled remotely to turn lights on and off in various parts of the house, to help make it seem like you are home, which is another effective theft deterrent.

Can insurance help if a package is stolen?

Since Wilbert is in the insurance business, ConsumerAffairs thought it would be interesting to find out if insurance might be of any help when a package is stolen.

"Homeowners or renters insurance policies cover the theft of personal property, which can include packages taken from your porch," she said. "But it’s worth considering that the deductible on your policy might be higher than the value of the package."