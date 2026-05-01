Your smart TV may be tracking everything you watch—Here’s how to stop it

Many smart TVs use ACR to track everything on your screen—not just apps, but cable, gaming, and anything connected via HDMI.

This data is used to build ad profiles and track your viewing habits, often with settings turned on by default during setup.

You can limit tracking by turning off ACR and ad settings, reviewing privacy controls, or disconnecting your TV from Wi-Fi.

Smart TVs have quietly become one of the most overlooked privacy risks in your home.

A recent study found that many TVs are essentially taking digital “snapshots” of your screen every 15 to 60 seconds and capturing what you’re watching. They don’t just do it through streaming apps either, they capture screenshots via almost anything you have connected to your TV. This including cable boxes, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and even your laptop.

It’s happening through a technology called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR). And for most people, it’s turned on by default when you take your TV out of the box and plug it in.

Here’s what’s actually going on, and more importantly, how to shut it down.

What your TV is really doing behind the scenes

ACR works like a constant identification system running in the background of your TV.

But instead of only tracking what you watch through apps like Netflix or Hulu, it’s designed to recognize anything that appears on your screen, no matter the source.

Here’s how it actually works:

Captures tiny visual “fingerprints” of your screen

Matches them against databases

Sends that data back to the manufacturer

That means your TV can track:

Streaming apps

Live TV

Gaming sessions

Anything plugged in via HDMI

In other words, your TV isn’t just tracking what you stream. It’s actually tracking everything you watch on that screen, regardless of where it comes from.

Why companies are doing this

It’s important to realize that companies aren’t snapping screenshots of your TV to improving your viewing experience. They’re doing it to collect your data.

TV manufacturers are no longer just selling you a device so you can watch your favorite shows. They’re actually building advertising businesses based on your viewing habits.

That data they collect can then be used to:

Target ads more precisely

Sell aggregated viewing data to other companies

Track your behavior across multiple devices

And in many cases, users don’t fully realize they’ve agreed to it.

Why this matters for everyday consumers

For most households, this isn’t just a tech issue, it’s a much bigger privacy issue.

The biggest concerns are:

Tracking happens even outside streaming apps

Opt-in consent is often buried deep in setup screens

Opting out isn’t always straightforward

And unlike your phone or laptop, TVs tend to get much less attention when it comes to privacy settings.

How to turn off tracking on your smart TV

The good news is that you can disable most of this tracking in just a few minutes. You just need to know where to look in the TV settings.

Look for things in your settings like:

“Viewing Information Services”

“Live Plus”

“ACR”

“Interactivity Services”

“Advertising ID”

Brand-specific shortcuts:

Samsung: Settings → Support → Terms & Policy → Viewing Information Services → Turn off

Settings → Support → Terms & Policy → Viewing Information Services → Turn off LG: Settings → All Settings → Support → Additional Settings → Live Plus → Turn off

Settings → All Settings → Support → Additional Settings → Live Plus → Turn off Vizio: Settings → System → Reset & Admin → Viewing Data → Turn off

Also, it’s worth noting that turning these settings off will not affect your ability to use streaming apps.

5 simple ways to protect your privacy right now

If you want to go further, here are a few easy steps that make a big difference:

1. Review your TV settings today. Most people never revisit their setup choices. Spend five minutes going through privacy and data settings and you’ll likely find multiple tracking features enabled.

2. Disconnect devices you don’t use. If you have old HDMI devices plugged in (like unused consoles or cable boxes), unplug them. ACR can still “see” those inputs.

3. Limit ad personalization. Look for options related to:

“Interest-based ads”

“Ad tracking”

“Personalized recommendations"

4. Consider buying an Apple TV. Apple TV is the only major streaming device that doesn’t have ACR built into it. So, if you’re concerned about giving up too much privacy, and you're in the market for a new streaming device, you’ll definitely want to consider an Apple TV.

Be warned that Roku, Google TV, and Amazon Fire Stick all feature ACR straight out-of-the-box.

But here’s how to disable ARC on these three popular devices:

Amazon Fire Stick: Settings → Preferences → Privacy Settings → Toggle Automatic Content Recognition to "Off"

Settings → Preferences → Privacy Settings → Toggle Automatic Content Recognition to "Off" Roku: Settings → Privacy → Smart TV Experience → Uncheck "Use info from TV inputs"

Settings → Privacy → Smart TV Experience → Uncheck "Use info from TV inputs" Google TV: Settings → Privacy → Ads → then select Delete Advertising ID

5. Disconnect your TV from Wi-Fi (if you can)

If you mainly use cable, a digital TV antenna, or external devices, disconnecting your TV from the internet stops most tracking immediately.

Don’t forget about smart speakers too

Devices like Amazon Echo or Google Nest are always listening for a wake word like “Alexa” or “Hey Google.” While they’re not actively recording everything, they’re constantly scanning audio in the background to detect when you speak.

That creates a few potential issues:

Accidental recordings: The device can mishear a word and start recording without you realizing it.

The device can mishear a word and start recording without you realizing it. Stored voice data: Commands and snippets are often saved to your account in the cloud.

Commands and snippets are often saved to your account in the cloud. Data used for training and ads: Companies use this data to improve voice recognition and personalize experiences.

For most users, the bigger concern isn’t one single recording, but rather the accumulation of hundreds of small interactions over time.

What to do:

Review and delete your voice history regularly in your account settings.

Turn off the microphone when you’re not using the device.

Check privacy settings for options like “help improve services” or data sharing and turn them off.

Many people never realize their voice history is stored. It’s worth checking, as you’ll likely find months (or years) of recordings saved.