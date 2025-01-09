Write a review
'Cyber Trust Mark' to appear on connected devices in 2025, White House says

A new label called the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark will begin appearing on connected devices in 2025 in response to safety concerns among Americans. (c) Federal Communications Commission

Amazon and Best Buy will highlight electronics with the label

A label called the "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" will start appearing on connected devices in 2025 to help Americans buy secure electronics for their homes, including baby monitors, security cameras and voice-activated assistants, the White House said Tuesday.

"These devices are part of Americans’ daily lives," The White House said. "But Americans are worried about the rise of criminals remotely hacking into home security systems to unlock doors, or malicious attackers tapping into insecure home cameras to illicitly record conversations."

To get the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, companies need to have their devices tested by labs accredited by the Federal Communications Commission called Cybersecurity Label Administrators.

It isn't a requirement to get the label, but Amazon and Best Buy are among companies that plan to highlight products that have the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.

"We believe consumers will value seeing the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark both on product packaging and while shopping online," Amazon Vice President Steve Downer said.

The mark will also tell shoppers if a company plans to provide cybersecurity updates for their products and for how long, said Justin Brookman, director of technology policy at Consumer Reports.

