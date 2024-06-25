It's official: Prime Day is July 16-17

Now, it’s official: Amazon's Prime Day will be held July 16-17.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

“In fact, over the course of the last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons – with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings – including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”

Pre-Prime Day savings

Though Prime Day doesn’t kick off for a few more weeks, consumers can start saving on special deals today. Some of the early Prime Day deals include:

Amazon Music Unlimited: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get five months of the service for free, which is Amazon’s best deal in honor of Prime Day.

Deals on Prime Video Shows, Movies, Channels: Costs for renting movies or subscribing to channels are up to 50% off for Prime Day. Additionally, Prime members can get up to 50% off for two months of AMC+ and Paramount+ with Showtime.

Deals on Amazon Devices: Prime members can save up to nearly 70% on: Echo Show 8 Fire TV 2-series Insignia 50-in Smart TV Fire HD 10 tablets Fire HD 8 Kids Luna controllers Amazon Smart Plugs

Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free ahead of Prime Day.

Deals on Groceries: Shoppers can get $15 off purchases of $75 or more at Amazon Fresh stores. Additionally, Prime members and EBT customers can get three months free of Amazon’s new grocery subscription – instead of just one.

Save on Small Business Purchases: Amazon’s selection of small business vendors are hosting sales and exclusive discounts ahead of Prime Day.

Vacation Savings: Booking through Amazon Travel Deals can yield Prime members up to 40% off Carnival Cruise Line trips and up to 30% off plus a $10 Amazon gift card with any rentals from Avis.

Savings on Audible Premium Plus: Prime members can get three months free of Audible Premium Plus

Making the most of Prime Day

Amazon has features set up for Prime members to ensure they make the most of the two-day sale.

Certain brands will be hosting invite-only sales during Prime Day, and shoppers can sign up now to be added to these special discounts. Those selected will be notified via email with instructions on how to claim the offer.

Shoppers can also set up deal notifications for specific items and get deal reminders from Alexa.

Consumers must be Prime members to take advantage of Prime Day, and shoppers can sign up now for a 30-day free trial.