China-based doorbell manufacturer sued over security issues

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a $734,872 fine against Eken, a Hong Kong-based smart home device maker, for providing false U.S. agent information during the equipment authorization process.

The action comes after a Consumer Reports (CR) investigation uncovered major security vulnerabilities in Eken’s doorbell devices.

Key Issues

False Agent Information: Eken listed a U.S. agent, GSS Service Inc., whose address was inactive since 2019 and did not respond to FCC inquiries.

Security Flaws: CR found that Eken’s doorbells exposed users to risks, including: Hackers potentially gaining control of devices. Leaked home IP addresses and WiFi network names. Remote access to doorbell camera images.



FCC Actions

The FCC is auditing certifications tied to the same U.S. agent information as Eken. The agency's Enforcement Bureau is investigating Eken and other Chinese manufacturers for possible privacy and security violations.

Justin Brookman of CR praised the fine, calling it a step toward holding manufacturers accountable. However, he urged platforms like Amazon and Walmart to stop selling products that pose risks to consumers.

After CR’s investigation, Eken met with CR engineers and released a firmware update to address the identified vulnerabilities.

All wireless devices sold in the U.S. must pass FCC testing for interference and have a U.S. agent for equipment authorization.

Serious vulnerabilities

The security flaws uncovered in CR’s investigation could have allowed hackers or other bad actors to gain control of these devices and view images from the doorbell camera remotely.

