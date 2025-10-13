Porch pirates are on the prowl this Prime Day

One in four Americans has had a package stolen, and most thefts happen between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Set up delivery alerts, use cameras, and secure packages in lockboxes or porch bins to deter “porch pirates.”

Be mindful of your routine and online activity — thieves may notice patterns like unattended deliveries or social media travel posts.

If you’re one of the millions of shoppers taking advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, you’re not alone — and neither are your packages. As orders start stacking up on porches across the country, “porch pirates” are gearing up for their busiest time of year.

According to new research from ADT, one in four Americans has already fallen victim to package theft, and nearly a third admit they leave deliveries unattended for four hours or more. Most thefts happen right in the middle of the day, between noon and 6 p.m.

To learn how shoppers can protect their deliveries, we spoke with Jimmy Lin, Vice President of Product Management at ADT, who shared his top tips for keeping your doorstep secure this Prime Day — and beyond.

"Package theft happens year-round but spikes during the holidays and major sales events like the current Prime Big Deal Days,” Lin said. “Thieves know to watch for deliveries left unattended at the front door.”

Avoiding package theft

With so many sales to take advantage of, you want to make sure all of your packages make it inside your house. Here are Lin’s top tips for avoiding package theft:

Bring in your package as soon as possible after arrival. This may seem like a no-brainer but 29% of people leave packages unattended for 4+ hours which greatly increases the chance of theft.

If you’re away from home often, set up delivery alerts which let you know exactly when a package arrives so you can ask a neighbor to grab it for you.

Use visible and hidden cameras to catch any unwanted action. A doorbell camera lets people know they’re being watched and deters crime while a hidden camera can guarantee you’re recording the full scene.

Additional safety measures can include using lockboxes or porch bins to hold your package securely until you are able to bring it inside.

How your behavior can play a role

Lin explained that certain consumers can be more susceptible to package theft depending on their behaviors. He shared some factors that can increase the risk of package theft: ​

If you’re regularly away from home during the day, you can be more susceptible to package theft with many incidents happening in broad daylight, especially between noon and early evening.

Porch pirates can also take note of your routine, and if you’re regularly away from home and let packages pile up.

Leaving packaging from a new TV or computer out on the curb can signal that there may be valuables inside, making your home a target for more than just package theft.

Posting on social media that you’re traveling can unintentionally make your home a target to package theft or even larger scale burglary.

“Prepare now for the possibility of porch pirates – especially if you’re an active shopper this Prime Big Deal Days or plan to be for upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales,” Lin said. “Home security systems are an effective and visible deterrent, whether that’s having a doorbell camera, motion detecting lights, or ADT yard sign.”