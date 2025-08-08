Write a review
Robocall Roundup tracks down, issues warnings to robocallers nationwide

Voice service providers warned that they could be cut off from routing calls if they disobey FCC rules about facilitating robocalls. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Voice service providers warned that they could be cut off from routing calls

Operation Robocall Roundup launched nationwide this week, as a coalition of 51 attorneys general sent warning letters to 37 voice service providers, demanding they immediately take action to stop illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks.  

“Robocalls are annoying, can facilitate scams that result in real financial losses for Californians, and can unintentionally cut people off from communication from their loved ones for fear of robocalls. This is a nationwide problem, and we need nationwide solutions,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. 

The providers targeted in today’s operation have failed to comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, failed to register in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database, or have not filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding rules meant to protect consumers, these companies have allowed robocalls onto their phone networks and have then passed these calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Californians.

The Task Force will also send these letters to more than 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they understand they’re doing business with companies that are not willing to follow the rules.

Additionally, the FCC is taking a close look at several of these companies and announced its removal of seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.   

The voice service providers receiving warning letters as part of Operation Robocall Roundup include:  

  1. Advantage Investors LLC 
  2. Alpha Stream 
  3. Ananya Traders LLC 
  4. Ariyan Khan 
  5. BBT Voice Private Limited 
  6. Belthrough 
  7. BPO VoIP 
  8. Collection 3 LLC 
  9. Communications and Telephone Systems Co. 
  10. Dial Vista Corp. 
  11. DigitalOcean, LLC 
  12. Dtel Network LLC 
  13. End Zone Financial Services 
  14. EON Telecom Inc. 
  15. Family Communication Inc. 
  16. Fiber Flux VOIP 
  17. First Tele Communications Inc. 
  18. Flow VOIP LLC 
  19. Globe Tech Solutions 
  20. Higher Response Marketing, Inc. 
  21. HK KwaiFong Group Limited 
  22. Infinity SIP LLC 
  23. Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD 
  24. Mexico IP Phones LLC 
  25. Nexusphere VOIP LLC 
  26. Pleedex LLC 
  27. Quantum Link VOIP LLC 
  28. Ringnition 
  29. SK Teleco LLC 
  30. SkyPulse VOIP 
  31. Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC 
  32. Telnextrix LLC 
  33. Terra Voip 
  34. TheVisionConnect 
  35. Tiera Enterprises LLC 
  36. Voip Torque 
  37.  Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice 

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

