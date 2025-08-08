Robocall Roundup tracks down, issues warnings to robocallers nationwide

“Robocalls are annoying, can facilitate scams that result in real financial losses for Californians, and can unintentionally cut people off from communication from their loved ones for fear of robocalls. This is a nationwide problem, and we need nationwide solutions,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The providers targeted in today’s operation have failed to comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, failed to register in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database, or have not filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding rules meant to protect consumers, these companies have allowed robocalls onto their phone networks and have then passed these calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Californians.

The Task Force will also send these letters to more than 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they understand they’re doing business with companies that are not willing to follow the rules.

Additionally, the FCC is taking a close look at several of these companies and announced its removal of seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters as part of Operation Robocall Roundup include:

Advantage Investors LLC Alpha Stream Ananya Traders LLC Ariyan Khan BBT Voice Private Limited Belthrough BPO VoIP Collection 3 LLC Communications and Telephone Systems Co. Dial Vista Corp. DigitalOcean, LLC Dtel Network LLC End Zone Financial Services EON Telecom Inc. Family Communication Inc. Fiber Flux VOIP First Tele Communications Inc. Flow VOIP LLC Globe Tech Solutions Higher Response Marketing, Inc. HK KwaiFong Group Limited Infinity SIP LLC Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD Mexico IP Phones LLC Nexusphere VOIP LLC Pleedex LLC Quantum Link VOIP LLC Ringnition SK Teleco LLC SkyPulse VOIP Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC Telnextrix LLC Terra Voip TheVisionConnect Tiera Enterprises LLC Voip Torque Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.