LG will let you remove Microsoft Copilot from your smart TV after user complaints

LG will add an option to delete the Microsoft Copilot shortcut from smart TV home screens in a future update

The company clarified that Copilot isn't actually installed as an app but appears as a web browser shortcut

Users complained when the Copilot tile appeared on their TVs without permission after recent software updates

If you own an LG smart TV, you might have noticed a Microsoft Copilot tile suddenly appearing on your home screen. You're not alone in being annoyed by this uninvited addition to your TV interface.

What's happening with LG smart TVs

Recently, LG TV users discovered that Microsoft Copilot shortcuts were appearing on their webOS home screens after software updates. Many assumed this meant LG had installed Copilot as a permanent app on their TVs.

The backlash was swift and loud. Users complained they couldn't remove the unwanted tile from their TV's main interface.

LG has now responded to clarify what's actually happening. According to Chris De Maria, Director of Public Relations at LG Electronics North America, Copilot isn't installed as a native app at all.

The real story behind the Copilot appearance

Here's what LG says is actually going on with your TV:

Copilot appears as a shortcut icon, not a full application

Clicking the icon opens Microsoft's Copilot website through your TV's web browser

It doesn't run as an embedded service within your TV's operating system

Microphone features are disabled by default and only work if you give explicit permission

Think of it like having a bookmark to Microsoft's website rather than having the actual Copilot software installed on your TV.

How to protect your TV experience

While you wait for LG's promised update that will let you remove the Copilot tile, here's what you can do:

Check your LG TV's software update settings and pause automatic updates if you prefer manual control Review your TV's privacy settings to ensure microphone permissions are disabled for web browsing Consider using external streaming devices instead of your TV's built-in smart features for better control Contact LG customer support to voice your concerns about unwanted shortcuts appearing on your home screen Monitor for the upcoming webOS update that will include the tile removal option

Why this matters for all smart TV owners

This situation highlights a growing trend where TV manufacturers add features and shortcuts without clearly asking for your permission first. While LG's implementation is less invasive than initially thought, the principle remains concerning.

Other smart TV brands may follow similar practices, so stay vigilant about what appears on your home screen after updates.



The bottom line: LG listened to user complaints and will fix this issue, but the incident serves as a reminder to regularly review your smart TV's settings and features. You should have control over what appears on your own TV's interface, and it's encouraging that LG agreed to make the Copilot shortcut removable in future updates.