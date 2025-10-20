Massive AWS outage snarls the internet overnight

A widespread Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, knocked dozens of major sites and apps offline worldwide, from Amazon and Prime Video to Snapchat, Roblox, and financial platforms.

AWS said the incident centered on its US East (Northern Virginia) region, with core services showing “significant signs of recovery” by early morning U.S. time.

The disruption reignited concerns about the world’s dependence on a handful of cloud providers as ripple effects hit banks, telecoms, airlines, and government portals.

A major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) early Monday spilled across the internet, temporarily breaking access to Amazon’s own storefront and Prime Video, along with widely used apps including Snapchat, Signal, Roblox, Fortnite, Zoom, and Slack.

Impact spilled into finance (Coinbase, Robinhood, Venmo), transportation and telecom (major U.S. carriers; some airline systems), and connected-home tools such as Alexa and Ring.

AWS status communications and outside monitoring pointed to problems concentrated in the company’s U.S. East Coast hub, commonly known as US-EAST-1 in Northern Virginia. The Guardian reported DynamoDB, AWS’s managed NoSQL database, was among services experiencing degraded performance, a pattern that can ripple across any customer application relying on it.

How the outage unfolded

Reports began rolling in around the start of the U.K. workday (about 8 a.m. BST), with spikes in error rates and latency noted by AWS and third-party trackers. By 5:27 a.m. ET AWS said it was observing “significant signs of recovery,” and by shortly after 6:00 a.m. ET most affected services were reporting improvement—though some customers continued working through backlogs.

The number of impacted services spanned consumer, enterprise, and public-sector platforms. Games including Fortnite and Roblox, social and messaging apps like Snapchat and Signal, and Amazon’s own Alexa and Prime Video were among the most visible outages.

Financial services, major U.K. institutions (HMRC), and even market-data providers saw disruption, underscoring AWS’s central role in the digital economy.

Why this matters

Cybersecurity and internet-governance experts emphasized that Monday’s incident, while apparently an IT failure rather than an attack, highlights systemic risk from concentration in a few hyperscale clouds.

When a core database or identity service hiccups in a dominant region, the blast radius can leap continents and sectors within minutes. Calls for diversified architectures, multi-region resilience, and contingency plans are likely to intensify following this event.

Monday’s outage is one of the broadest internet disruptions since the 2024 CrowdStrike incident that crippled systems worldwide. It will add pressure on cloud customers and regulators alike to stress-test failover strategies, decouple critical functions where feasible, and improve transparency around dependencies many end users never see – until everything stops.

"Incidents like this show how much of our daily life now depends on a few big tech providers. When one of them has a problem, it can bring down internet access for millions. The problem is centralisation," said Rob Jardin, chief digital officer at cybersecurity experts NymVP N, "Outages of this scale expose our over-reliance on centralized infrastructures. The internet was originally designed to be decentralised and resilient, yet today so much of our online ecosystem is concentrated in a small number of cloud regions. When one of those regions experiences a fault, the impact is immediate and widespread.​

“The same centralization of internet service provisions in private hands is what enables governments to command internet shutdowns for political reasons, blocking access to information for entire countries. And for ordinary internet users, it means vulnerable points of failure for hackers, data leaks, and impacting technical breakdowns like we are seeing today," Jardin said in an email to ConsumerAffairs.

Financial toll

The financial toll of the widespread outage is huge, with damage estimates hovering around $75 million per hour. Tenscope, a system design agency, provided this breakdown of the estimated hourly losses:



* Amazon: $72,831,050 per hour

* Snapchat: $611,986 per hour

* Zoom: $532,580 per hour

* Roblox: $411,187 per hour

* Fortnite: $399,543 per hour

* Canva: $342,466 per hour

* Slack: $194,064 per hour

* Reddit: $148,402 per hour

"These financial losses are staggering, but they're only half the story," said Jovan Babovic, co-founder of Tenscope. "From a user experience perspective, an outage is the ultimate trust-killer. It instantly erodes all the goodwill your brand, design, and marketing have worked to build."

"Users who hit a dead page don't just patiently wait," Babovic explains. "They get frustrated and often turn to competitors. This isn't just an infrastructure failure; it's a user experience failure. It shows that resilience planning, designing for what happens when things go wrong, matters just as much as getting the interface right when everything works."

The financial estimates provided in this analysis were calculated by Tenscope based on last year's publicly available revenue data for the affected companies, divided by 8,760 to determine hourly revenue loss during the AWS outage.