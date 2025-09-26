How to make the most of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers can start preparing to make the most of the sale.

Knowing what to buy, and what to wait on, can ensure you get the maximum savings.

There are several tools available to stack savings and help shoppers prepare their wishlists.

Amazon recently announced its plan for its Prime Big Deal Days on October 7-8, touting sales that consumers can take advantage of immediately.

As exciting as these big sales can be, they can also be overwhelming for shoppers.

To help break it all down and make sure you’re getting the most out of this multi-day sales event, ConsumerAffairs spoke with RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Prime Day

Carls shared her best tips for consumers to get the most out of Prime Day. Here’s a look at some of her do’s and don’ts:

Don’t wait! Remember that Prime Day always starts early – Amazon often drops pre-sale deals in the days leading up.

Know what categories to buy for top savings. Expect the biggest savings on toys, Amazon devices, small appliances, home goods and electronics.

Compare prices. Check other retailers (like Walmart, Target, Best Buy) since they often hold competing sales.

Use tools and apps. Deal tracker, price comparison tools and cash back platforms like RetailMeNot can help you stack savings

Make a list. Go in with a plan so you’re buying what you need and not just what looks like a good deal

What to buy and what to skip

Just because there are great sales, doesn’t mean that it’s the best time to buy everything you’ve had your eye on.

“While Prime Day offers plenty of great deals, some categories see better discounts later in the year,” Carls said. “For example, it’s usually better to wait on TVs and certain tech items until Black Friday or Cyber Monday when retailers push their deepest holiday promotions. Holding off a little longer on these categories can lead to deep savings.”

However, there are some things you’ll definitely want to get during the upcoming sales.

“Prime Big Deal Days is one of the best times to shop for:

Toys : Amazon teased major toy discounts from LEGO, Fisher-Price, Tonies and more. Plus, toys tend to sell out quickly during the holiday season, so it's best not to wait on this category.

Amazon devices : Think Fire Sticks, Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindles and more.

Small appliances: Items like air fryers, coffee makers and robot vacuums tend to see great discounts during Prime Day.

Extra savings

There are even ways to save even more ahead of Prime Day. Carls shared her best tips to help consumers be prepared and as knowledgeable as possible in advance of the sales.