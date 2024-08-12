Inside Out 2 gets the rush-release DVD and streaming treatment

When you’re hot, you’re hot, and realizing that they’re sitting on the hottest animation property of all-time, Disney and Pixar are rush-releasing Inside Out 2, the highest-grossing animated film ever and the biggest movie of the year.

The movie will be available digitally on August 20, with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases scheduled for September 10.

Since its theatrical debut on June 14, Inside Out 2 has earned $628 million in the U.S. and over $1.55 billion worldwide, knocking Frozen II off the throne.

This sequel revisits the mind of Riley, now a teenager, as her mental headquarters undergoes a surprise renovation to accommodate new emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who have successfully managed Riley's emotions for years, are thrown off balance when Anxiety arrives—and she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, joining a cast that includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

This home release will be available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand services, reportedly at a $24.99 price point to rent. To make buying the movie worth $29.99, the home release will include special features such as deleted scenes, a featurette on the new emotions, and commentary on the scene titled “The Vault.”