Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with powerful new design

New A19 Pro chip and vapor chamber cooling deliver faster performance and longer battery life

Advanced camera system offers the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone at 8x

Ceramic Shield 2 now protects both front and back with improved scratch and crack resistance

Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, its most powerful smartphones yet, featuring a redesigned aluminum unibody, cutting-edge thermal system, and professional-grade cameras. Pre-orders open Friday, Sept. 12, with availability beginning Friday, Sept. 19.

A new design built for performance

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup debuts a forged aluminum unibody crafted from aerospace-grade alloys, engineered to improve heat management and make room for a larger battery. At the heart of the design is an Apple-developed vapor chamber, sealed and laser-welded into the chassis to move heat away from the new A19 Pro processor.

This innovation delivers up to 40 percent better sustained performance than the previous generation, Apple says, while still keeping the devices comfortable to hold. Combined with iOS 26’s advanced power management, the iPhone 17 Pro Max achieves the longest battery life ever on an iPhone. Both models can charge to 50 percent in just 20 minutes using Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter.

Stronger, brighter displays

Available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, the Super Retina XDR display boasts Apple’s highest-ever peak brightness at 3,000 nits, along with ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz. A new anti-reflective coating improves outdoor visibility, while Ceramic Shield 2 provides three times better scratch resistance than before.

For the first time, Ceramic Shield also protects the back of the devices, improving durability and offering four times better resistance to cracks compared to previous glass backs.

A19 Pro: Apple’s most advanced chip

The new A19 Pro chip powers gaming, creative workflows, and Apple’s AI-driven “Apple Intelligence” features. The six-core CPU is the fastest in any smartphone, and the upgraded GPU supports ray tracing and console-level gaming performance. A 16-core Neural Engine enhances graphics and on-device AI models, while the new N1 wireless chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and improved AirDrop reliability.

Cameras with pro-level versatility

Apple’s camera upgrades position the iPhone 17 Pro as a true professional tool. The system includes three 48MP Fusion cameras: main, ultra-wide, and a new telephoto with a larger sensor and advanced tetraprism design. Together, they provide the equivalent of eight lenses, including a 200mm 8x optical-quality zoom — the longest ever on iPhone.

The new Center Stage front camera introduces a square 18MP sensor, offering wider views and AI-assisted framing for group selfies and video calls. Users can also record with both front and back cameras simultaneously using Dual Capture.

Video tools for filmmakers

For video creators, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is the first smartphone to support ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock — a professional tool that synchronizes video across multiple cameras. These features integrate seamlessly with Final Cut Camera and Blackmagic Design hardware, cementing the iPhone’s role in professional productions.

iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 17 series ships with iOS 26, which introduces Apple Intelligence — a suite of AI-powered features designed for privacy and on-device performance. Live Translation enables real-time language translation in calls and messages, while new call-screening tools help reduce distractions. The update also refreshes CarPlay, Apple Music, Wallet, and introduces Apple Games, a dedicated hub for mobile gaming.

Colors, accessories, and availability

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max arrive in three new finishes: deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. Accessories include TechWoven and silicone MagSafe cases, a clear case, and a new crossbody strap available in multiple colors.

Pre-orders begin Friday, Sept. 12, and both models will hit stores Sept. 19.