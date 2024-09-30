Prime Day’s coming and so are the scammers

We’re entering the realm where there’s an Amazon, Walmart, or Target “Big Something Day” just about every time we turn around – so here we go again. Amazon Prime is back on the calendar for October 8 and 9, which means we can expect more Amazon Prime Day scams.

Phishing scammers posing as Amazon are predicted to flood our inboxes with phishing emails and text messages trying to lure us into giving them just the information needed to gain access to our Amazon account.

They might warn of an account suspension/deletion where the scammers tell us that our Amazon account will be suspended or deleted unless we verify our details through a link in the email/text. These links are fraudulent and designed to steal personal information.

Another is a Prime membership scam. These scams involve phishing emails or messages claiming issues with your Prime membership. They may ask for personal information or direct you to click on suspicious links. Remember, Amazon will never ask for sensitive information over the phone or on any website other than Amazon.com

“As always, it is a good idea to set up dual factor authentication for your Amazon account so that even in the event that you are tricked into providing your username and password, no one will be able to access your account,” Scamicide’s Steven Weisman said, offering a link that provides information about how to set up dual factor authentication for your Amazon account.

Third-party scams and fake Amazon websites

Be cautious of products sold and shipped by third-party Amazon sellers because some, unfortunately, might be counterfeit junk or scams. One way to verify the legitimacy of a seller is using a tool like camelcamelcamel.

Another reason to avoid third-party products is that many of them are not warehoused by Amazon and shipping from outside the U.S. which, with the looming possibility of the dockworker’s strike, might take weeks or months to arrive at your doorstep.

To determine who’s selling an item and where it’s coming from, just visit the product page of the item and look for the “Buy Now” button. If you see something that says “Ships from Amazom.com” or “Sold by Amazon,” you’re in luck. If it doesn’t say either of those, be careful.

Scammers may also create fake websites that mimic Amazon. These sites offer attractive deals to lure consumers but are designed to steal personal and financial information. Always ensure you are shopping on the official Amazon website – www.amazon.com – and nothing else.